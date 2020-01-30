Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his list of priorities for this year's 2020 capital investment bill, yet none of Rep. Tony Jurgens requests made the governor's list.

His requests included seeking up to $1.5 million for renovations to state highway 316, which would see the creation of bike and pedestrian paths. He is also seeking $2 million in bonding proceeds to assist with interior and exterior improvements to Hastings City Hall.

"City officials contacted me this week after the governor's office told them the Hastings projects did not make the cut," Jurgens said in a press release. "It's unfortunate he's prioritizing tens of millions of dollars in recreational facilities but couldn't find the money to repair city hall and improve a dangerous Hastings highway."

The disappointment was also felt by Hastings city officials, but City Administrator Dan Wietecha said the governor’s proposal was just one small aspect of the whole bonding process.

“It’s disappointing that we’re not on his list. At the end of anything we expect Rep. Jurgens would still support these projects as they move forward,” he said.

According to a fact sheet listed on the state of Minnesota's website, Walz is seeking investments in:

Higher education

Agriculture, environment and natural resources

Public safety and corrections

Military and veterans

Grants for roads, bridges and railways to Minnesota communities

Water and climate

Economic development

Investments in affordable housing, expanding bus rapid transit corridors, passenger rail developments and providing world-class teaching and research facilities

Projects for Hastings were not included in the Minnesota community grants, despite Walz proposing over $2 billion dollars for his bonding proposal.

“The chair of the House Capital Investment Committee, Mary Murphy, has indicated an interest in going as high as $3-$3.5 billion,” Jurgens said. “Which is three times larger than any bonding bill that we’ve ever had in the state of Minnesota.”

Bonding agencies associated with the state of Minnesota have said state legislators could borrow that much without hurting their AAA bond rating, but Jurgens said that didn’t seem like a good idea.

“An example I give is many people have gone to mortgage companies to get pre-approved, and they’ve been told, ‘You can borrow up to $750,000,’” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s a smart thing to do to borrow that much. You still have to pay that back. You still have to make payments.”

He added the state was no different in that regard. The more the state borrows, the more it has to pay back, and currently the state is paying about a billion dollars a year just to service the debt it already has, with any bonding the occurs this year being budgeted into those payments.

“I don’t think there’s an appetite throughout the whole legislature to go even close to $3-$3.5 billion dollars,” Jurgens said. “I’m not sure about the Senate’s appetite, but I would see the House Republicans more just shy of a billion dollars.”

The final bonding bill is expected to come late in the session and would most likely mirror whatever the Senate comes up with, too. Jurgens remains hopeful that the final bill will include funding for those Hastings projects.

“The good news is the governor can only sign what we send to him,” he said. “… If we can continue to keep those projects in any bills moving forward, then it doesn’t matter so much what the governor or Senate proposes. If we can get the House Capital Investment Committee to see the need for those projects and keep them in any bills going forward.”

View the full investment breakdown proposed by Walz at tinyurl.com/wox26a4.