RED WING -- Prairie Island Tribal Council President Shelley Buck appeared before the Red Wing City Council on Monday to ask that the city to adjust its 2020 bonding request in order to complete an overpass of Sturgeon Lake Road.

This adjustment request is the result of the tribe learning that its did not receive a federal BUILD grant to create the overpass. Buck explained to the council that this overpass is a matter of health and safety.

Prairie Island has one reliable road on and off of the island. That road is blocked throughout the day by passing trains. Residents and those who visit and work on the island also live with seasonal flooding (along with permanently flooded land due to the creation of the lock and dam in the 1930s) and the reservation is located 600 feet from the nuclear plant and dry casks that store waste.

These three hazards are referred to as “the trifecta” by Buck.

City Council unanimously agreed that this project is a matter of health and safety and needs to be completed. However, because of the estimated need of $10.5 million in bonding to complete this project, members discussed how projects should be prioritized and which items should be brought to the state legislature for funding.

Marshall Hallock, the city’s administrative business director, explained that this project is made even more complicated by previously awarded funds. In 2017 the project was awarded $14.7 million by the state. City staff considered asking for an extension of the original award. However, Hallock told the council that Rep. Barb Haley contacted him on Monday to explain it's not that simple.

“It's difficult for her politically at the Legislature to ask for the bond funds to be extended but not ask for the balance of the funds and ask for separate projects apart from those … she said that it puts her in a very awkward position to have to defend," Hallock said.

Council President Dean Hove asked how much funding would be lost if the city focused on the overpass instead of the bonding priorities and awards that the city was already awarded.

Hallock explained that the city stands to lose a $150,000 trail grant and about $900,000 for the proposed West End pedestrian bridge.

The main concern raised by Hove about focusing solely on the overpass is that Old West Main Street needs repairs.

“To just tell our own people that we’ve told for the last three years that we’re just not going to repair their street anymore or fix their sewer problems and their water problems and their water run off problems that they have down there, along with their parking issues; I’m not saying I’m not going to support this. What I’m saying is I think we have to approach this at a whole different; I’d like to approach this where we try to get the bill that all of these four items are a top priority.”

Council member Becky Norton commented that both Old West Main and the overpass are important. However, if needed, the council could find a way to fund the estimated $2 million Old West Main project. It would be close to impossible for the city to fund a $10.5 million project.

Ron Rosenthal, director of engineering, stated that he believes Old West Main’s road will be repaired with or without funding from this bonding session. It is the walking bridge that may not be built without state funding.

After discussion, the council agreed to make Old West Main Street and the Sturgeon Lake Road overpass their top priorities.