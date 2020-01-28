SOMERSET, Wis. — Following a closed session Jan. 21, the Somerset Village Board announced Sgt. Joel Trepczyk would be offered the position of police chief, taking over for John Shilts who had been filling the role on a contract basis since September 2019. Trepczyk’s promotion is contingent on reaching a final employment agreement with the village.

Trepczyk has been with the Somerset Police Department since 2010 and was responsible for field training officers and new officer orientation. He is certified as a school resource officer and previously served as the department’s police school liaison officer. He also holds certificates in interviewing/interrogation, OWI/DUI enforcement and excited delirium incident response.

The village is looking for five or six additional poll workers to help with elections. Poll workers are compensated and must complete a training curriculum provided by the clerk’s office. For more information, contact Village Clerk Felicia Germain at 715-247-3395 or by email at fgermain@vil.somerset.wi.us.

Other business