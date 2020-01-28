SOMERSET, Wis. — Following a closed session Jan. 21, the Somerset Village Board announced Sgt. Joel Trepczyk would be offered the position of police chief, taking over for John Shilts who had been filling the role on a contract basis since September 2019. Trepczyk’s promotion is contingent on reaching a final employment agreement with the village.
Trepczyk has been with the Somerset Police Department since 2010 and was responsible for field training officers and new officer orientation. He is certified as a school resource officer and previously served as the department’s police school liaison officer. He also holds certificates in interviewing/interrogation, OWI/DUI enforcement and excited delirium incident response.
The village is looking for five or six additional poll workers to help with elections. Poll workers are compensated and must complete a training curriculum provided by the clerk’s office. For more information, contact Village Clerk Felicia Germain at 715-247-3395 or by email at fgermain@vil.somerset.wi.us.
Other business
Trustees approved pay request No. 3 in the amount of $67,639.88 to Spring Lake Construction for work completed through the end of 2019 on the Wellhouse No. 5 project.
Trustees approved pay request No. 4 in the amount of $85,500 also to Spring Lake Construction for work completed including masonry as well as supervisory control and data acquisition equipment which has been delivered but not yet installed.
Trustees approved a conditional use permit No. 2019-05 stipulating six conditions for the new Kwik Trip being constructed on Highway 35. Among the conditions, a settlement basin for the car wash, consistent appearance for the refuse/recycling area as the rest of the facility and 24 hour-a-day operation for all uses.
Trustees changed the date for the next regular board meeting to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.