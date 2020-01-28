HUDSON -- The Hudson School District and the city of Hudson are working together to create safer routes to school for students.

The two have jointly filed for Transportation Alternative Grant funding for four projects in the city.

“It’s gone really well,” Hudson School District Chief Financial and Operations Officer Tim Erickson said of the partnership. “We’ve got some momentum here that we want to keep going.”

Back in 2016, the district worked with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission on a Safe Routes to School study. The study conducted an audit of the district’s students who walk and bike to school at the elementary level. The premise was to promote walking and biking to school, Erickson said.

“Some of these conditions were a little challenging for students,” Erickson said the study found.

Currently the number of walkers and bikers is fairly low, Erickson said. Officials hope these projects will help parents feel more comfortable letting students use that option.

The projects will also improve general pedestrian safety for all ages.

The study made recommendations for improvements. The district, city as well as the village of North Hudson are discussing potential projects.

Public Works Director Mike Mroz said any projects would have overlap with the district and city, as the focus extends beyond school grounds and deals with the city’s infrastructure.

“There has to be a partnership between city, school and village to make these things happen,” Mroz said.

“The partnership just makes the projects that much better,” Erickson added.

District and city staff both came up with a list of 10 projects each and compared them to come up with four. Not all of the projects came from the Safe Routes to School program, Erickson said. Some, like the Vine Street improvements, were based on feedback from residents.

The projects include:

Carmichael Road trail crossing at Hudson Middle School -- This project would install rapid flashing beacons, lighted pedestrian signs and updated ADA-complaint pedestrian ramps at the crossing on Vine Street at the Hudson Y. It would also install dynamic speed signs at the north and south ends of campus on Carmichael Road. A sidewalk connection would be installed on the west side of Carmichael Road, from the Y path to Burl Oak Curve. The total cost would be $65,465. With the TAP grant, the school district would pay $6,547 and the city would pay $6,546.

EP Rock sidewalks -- This project would install sidewalk on Summer Street from 11th to 17th streets outside EP Rock Elementary. The street only has striping on the road, and Mroz told the Hudson council snow often pushes students farther into the street. The total cost would be $251,650. With the TAP grant, the school district would pay $4,200 and the city would pay $46,130.

Vine Street pedestrian refuge medians -- This project would install medians on Vine Street at Diamond, Grandview and Spruce drives so pedestrians could cross one direction of traffic at a time. The total cost would be $229,047. With TAP funding, the city would pay $45,809 and the district would not have a share of the costs.

Hudson High School sidewalk lighting -- This project would install overhead lighting at the sidewalk from the intersection of Filmore and 12th streets to the high school entrance. Erickson told the school board the project better visibility for drivers when students are walking in the area. The total cost would be $25,300. With TAP funding, the cost to the school district would be $5,060 and the city would not have a share of the costs.

The city and district will likely hear back about the grant in April or May. The funding would not be available from the organization until 2023, but the city and district could do the projects sooner with a different funding source.

The two groups plan to continue working together beyond the funding application.

“There’s a lot of need out there,” Erickson said.

The grant is just the first step, Mroz said.

“Even if we don’t receive the grant, the city and the school district will continue to work towards pedestrian safety improvements for the students and residents of the city,” he said.