Stephens will run as a Republican against DFL Sen. Susan Kent in District 53, which includes Woodbury, Landfall and parts of Maplewood and Oakdale.

"There are many challenges facing the families of Washington and Ramsey Counties, especially in healthcare, safe and clean water, transportation and education – and my experience as a mom, mayor, lawyer and business person will be put to good use in the Minnesota State Senate," Stephens said in news release. "After a year away from the mayor’s office, I’ve been surprised at how much I miss working for my neighbors, solving problems, and getting things done."

Stephens also ran for governor as a Republican in 2018 but left the race after seven months. After serving on Woodbury City Council from 2006-2010, Stephens was elected mayor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, running unopposed. She was the city's fifth mayor and the first woman to serve in that capacity.

During her time in office, Stephens worked to establish growth in the city following a recession and built a legacy of business outreach. Under her watch came a major redevelopment of the former State Farm Insurance campus, now CityPlace, along with a major overhaul of what is now HealthEast Sports Center.

"Woodbury, Landfall, Maplewood and Oakdale families are hard-working and caring," Stephens said in the release. "They deserve an efficient and effective state government that doesn’t waste their tax dollars, and a State Senator dedicated full-time to the needs of the communities in which they live."