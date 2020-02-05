Tax filing season has begun and taxpayers will start the daunting task of filling out forms. The process can be stressful for some, but a group of volunteers are making it easier for those in need.

IRS-certified volunteers of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will be available for the next three months to assist people in filing their taxes, free of charge. The volunteer-based program is intended to serve individuals over the age of 50 and those who can not afford tax preparation services. There are several dates and locations available for tax assistance in RiverTown’s coverage area. Some sites require appointments, whereas others accept walk-ins.

Carolyn Barrette is a local coordinator and has been volunteering for the program since 2006. This year her group of 18 volunteers are stationed mostly throughout Pierce and St. Croix counties.

“We all got a job,” Barrette said. “So out of the 18 probably about 12 are actually doing taxes for people, which means we don't all have to go every single day.”

During select days volunteers sit side-by-side with clients to work through the various tax forms. Barrette says it generally takes 60 to 90 minutes to complete the forms and have them reviewed. All work is double checked by another pair of volunteer eyes. In the end the volunteers will send the state and federal forms to the necessary location.

“Some people are never comfortable doing their own taxes and so it's a great relief right there,” Barrette said.

Last year the group helped around 100 people at the Ellsworth site; this year Barrett predicts they will help around 120 to 130 people. She estimates they will serve between 25 and 30 people in Hudson on a single Monday alone. Since assistance was in high demand last year, the group added more volunteer days.

When asked why she volunteers, Barrett answered ,“because it is winter time and you have to find something to do.”

She says she also enjoys helping other people and finds it rewarding to see clients gratitude.

“You get a chance to talk to 120 different people you wouldn’t have talked to in the winter time,” Barrett said.

Individuals are asked to bring their important tax documents to the site. A complete list of the needed documents can be found on the AARP Foundation website under the Taxes tab. The list includes, but is not limited to:

Previous year’s tax returns

Social Security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer identification numbers for every listed individual on the return

Government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer

Checking/savings account information if a direct deposit for any refund(s) or direct debit is due

Identity Protection PIN (needed for each individual if applicable)

The program has assisted close to 50 million low-to moderate-income taxpayers, according to the AARP Foundation. AARP membership is not required for assistance.

The IRS is currently accepting 2019 tax returns. Taxpayers have until April 15 to pay up.

AARP Tax-Aide sites

There are several tax assistance sites in the region. Call ahead for an appointment to ensure a spot.

Hudson -- St. Croix Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road. All Mondays -- except Feb. 17 -- from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Call 715-381-4360

River Falls -- River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St., Wednesdays, Feb. 5, March 4 and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Richmond -- Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, 1019 S Knowles Ave., Monday, Feb. 17, Wednesday, April 8 and Monday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays, March 10 and March 24 from 5-7 p.m. Call 715-245-7260

Woodville -- Woodville Housing Authority/Norseman Manor, 240 S Church St., Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 715-698-2487

Baldwin --University of Wisconsin Extension Office, 1960 Eighth Ave., Wednesdays, Feb. 26 and March 18

Ellsworth -- ADRC Office, 412 W Kinne St., Thursdays, Feb 13 and March 12, Fridays, March 6 and March 27 and April 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments only, 715-273-6780.

Red Wing - Red Wing Public Library, 225 East Ave., Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No service on Feb. 17, March 11, March 12, March 24 and closed on holidays. Appointment only, 651-327-2255

Red Wing -- Cornerstone Community Church, 420 W. Third St., Feb. 1 to April 15

Cannon Falls -- Stonehouse Community Room, 115 Minnesota St. W., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins assisted as time allows, 507-263-2136

Hastings - Tilden Community Center, 310 River St., Mondays from 3:30-7:30 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointment only, 651-480-7689, but no appointments on Feb. 18.

Cottage Grove - South Washington Senior Center, 8400 E Point Douglas Road S., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment only, 651-425-6652; not certified for military or international returns

Woodbury - Woodbury Central Park, 8595 Central Park, Mondays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed if Woodbury Central Park is closed or due to inclement weather. Open April 13 only for returning taxpayers to finish Homestead Credit Refund (property tax refund). Appointments only, 651-714-3799