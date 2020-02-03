HUDSON -- Gov. Tony Evers will sign a declaration naming Tuesday, Feb. 11 as “211 Day” to bring attention to the program offered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year across the state as well as the country.

“211 is a national number and we are hoping that national day on Feb. 11 will bring attention to that. It also brings into focus the ways that our state and nonprofits work together to support our communities. The signing of the declaration is just acknowledging the service that 211 provides for our state, as well as helping people understand and know more about it,” said United Way St. Croix Valley Community Impact Director Jessica Neumann.

Open house

To celebrate 211 Day, the Hudson office, 201 Second St. S. Suite 300, will host an open house 2:30-6:30 p.m. for people to stop by to see the office and ask questions. The Hudson United Way St. Croix Valley opened its 211 offices in August of last year, making it the eight 211 center in the state of Wisconsin. The center serves Pierce, St. Croix, Polk and Burnett counties, but can help people within that area get connected with resources across the state and the nation.

“Anything you can think of, we have it; whether it is local, regional or national. We have a database we share amongst the eight Wisconsin centers that has more than 10,000 agencies and multiple thousands of services,” Neumann said. “Often times, people don’t know where services can be found and they aren’t sure where to state. So we are here to provide help for individuals where people can really get connected to those services. We provide hope through that phone call that individuals can get connected to help solve the challenges they are facing in their lives.”

According to Neumann, the Hudson office for 211 has already gotten a wide range of calls looking for services from where to take a lost dog to getting help with food or rent assistance, and even to get the number for the “Do Not Call” list.

“People can call for anything they could think of and we have those resources in a database. We can’t solve the problem, but we are here to make sure you are connected to all the resources you need to solve those problems,” Neumann said.

One-stop

“In a one-stop phone call, someone who is having trouble with rent can get those resources, but can also get resources for food, utility assistance or mental health assistance if that is needed for the individual. We can give them all of those resources and connections to make sure they are getting their needs met. We also let them know what they need to bring when they make that phone call … so then they know that when they walk in that door they have what they need to take that next step.”

The purpose of the open house, in Neumann’s mind, is to show off the new offices and show people what 211 has to offer.

“We want people to know we are here to support the community and any of your needs. We are integrated with our local nonprofits and services and we are here to help and support you,” Neumann said. “In addition to everything else we do, we are there during disasters. Like last year, when Polk County had that blow down last summer, we took over 280 phone calls where people reported their damage. We were able to help the county emergency management connect with those individuals and dispatch volunteers. They were also able to get all that data and report it to FEMA.”

Another benefit to having a local 211 office comes in the form of support for community leaders when they are making decisions on the future of their community, as well as what the needs of the community are.

“We have that data real-time live on what people are calling in about and what the most needed resources are,” Neumann said. “While we are here for folks on an everyday, 24 hours basis, we are really able to integrate into multiple levels of addressing community need.”

For more information on 211 St. Croix Valley, visit www.unitedwaystcroix.org/211 or 211wisconsin.communityos.org.