Wisconsin spring elections will be April 7. Candidate filings closed in January, so now the campaigning begins.
Here is a look at who is running for office. An * indicates an incumbent.
Pierce County
County Board
There is only one contested race at this time.
District 1 - Robert Mercord*
District 2 - Jim Ashbach and Ruth Gredvig (write-in)
District 3 - Jon Aubart*
District 4 - Ruth Wood*
District 5 - Cecil Bjork*
District 6 - Michael Kahlow*
District 7 - Scott Bjork*
District 8 - Dean Bergseng*
District 9 - Paula Lugar*
District 10 - Rodney Gilles*
District 11 - Neil Gulbranson*
District 12 - Dale Auckland*
District 13 - Daniel Puhrmann
District 14 - Bill E. Schroeder*
District 15 - Jerry Kosin*
District 16 - Jeff Holst*
District 17 - Mel Pittman
Ellsworth
Village Board
Five people are seeking three seats.
Michael J. Steele*
Dick Hines*
Rick Sweig*
Scott Feuerhelm
Becky Beissel
School Board
There are two candidates for the two seats.
Kurt Buckner*
Gary Kressin*
Bay City
Village Board
Both races are unopposed.
Trustee No. 2 - Norm Baker*
Trustee No. 4 - Roger Spindler
Elmwood
Village Board
Four people are vying for three seats
Marge Binkowski*
Josh Bleskacek*
Rick Stohr*
Pat Geraets
School Board
Five people are running for two seats, so there is a primary election.
Patrick Geraets
Andrew A. Zierl
Bernard M. Christman*
Troy Steinmeyer
Brooke Glaus*
Maiden Rock
Village Board
Village trustee - Cynde Randall*
Plum City
Village Board
Peggy Gilles*
Kent Gilles*
School Board
Lisa DeLong
Katie George
Prescott
Municipal Court Judge
Patrick Eich*
Common Council
Mayor - David Hovel*
Alderperson At Large - Darlyn Hintz*
Alderperson Ward 3 & 4 - Tom Oss
School Board
Steve Sizemore*
River Falls
City Council
There are two contested races.
Mayor - Dan Toland* and Aaron Taylor
District 4 - Todd Bjerstedt* and Nathan Stauner
At-large - Scott Morrissette*
School Board
Six people are seeking three seats.
Bob Casey
Stacy Johnson Myers*
Thong T. Moua
Todd Schultz (appointed)
Maren Valentine
Patsy Werwie
Spring Valley
Village Board
There are four people seeking three seats
Matt Huepfel*
Rich O’Connell*
Kevin Olson
Tony Vodnik
School Board
Four people are seeking three seats.
Bobbie Jaeger*
Matthew Schreiber*
Cristy Peavy
Alicia Achen Cosgrove