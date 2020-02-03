Wisconsin spring elections will be April 7. Candidate filings closed in January, so now the campaigning begins.
Here is a look at who is running for local town boards. An * indicates an incumbent.
Town of Trenton
Supervisor III - Michael Miller, Randy Trok* (incumbent for the supervisor IV, running for supervisor III now), Randal Christensen
A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the supervisor III position
Supervisors IV - Chris Truttmann, Greg Sprick
Town of Oak Grove
Supervisor III - Michelle Huber
Supervisor IV - Debra McClure*
Both are uncontested.
Town of River Falls
Supervisor III - Joe Mahoney*
Supervisor IV - Brad Mogen*
Towns that do not have elections this year
Town of Clifton
Town of Diamond Bluff
Town of El Paso
Town of Ellsworth
Town of Gilman
Town of Hartland
Town of Isabelle
Town of Maiden Rock
Town of Martell
Town of Rock Elm
Town of Salem
Town of Spring Lake
Town of Trimbelle
Town of Union
