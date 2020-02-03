Wisconsin spring elections will be April 7. Candidate filings closed in January, so now the campaigning begins.

Here is a look at who is running for local town boards. An * indicates an incumbent.

Town of Trenton

Supervisor III - Michael Miller, Randy Trok* (incumbent for the supervisor IV, running for supervisor III now), Randal Christensen

A primary will be held on Feb. 18 for the supervisor III position

Supervisors IV - Chris Truttmann, Greg Sprick

Town of Oak Grove

Supervisor III - Michelle Huber

Supervisor IV - Debra McClure*

Both are uncontested.

Town of River Falls

Supervisor III - Joe Mahoney*

Supervisor IV - Brad Mogen*

Towns that do not have elections this year

Town of Clifton

Town of Diamond Bluff

Town of El Paso

Town of Ellsworth

Town of Gilman

Town of Hartland

Town of Isabelle

Town of Maiden Rock

Town of Martell

Town of Rock Elm

Town of Salem

Town of Spring Lake

Town of Trimbelle

Town of Union

For a list of Pierce County city, village and county candidates click here.