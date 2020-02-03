DES MOINES — Iowa Democratic Party leaders around 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, said "quality checks" to caucus votes delayed the publication of results from the contests three hours after caucus meetings started.

In a statement, Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said the new process of putting out results of first alignment and second alignment votes, as well as state delegate equivalents, slowed the process.

"We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time," McClure said.

Iowa voters on Monday night packed school gymnasiums, community centers, churches and libraries to back their preferred candidates, or second-favorite if their first choice failed to pick up support early on.

Up for grabs are Iowa's 41 Democratic delegates heading into the Democratic Party's nominating contest this summer. While a small fraction of the more than 4,750 set to weigh in in July, the win in Iowa could help the victor gain momentum heading into the crowded and highly contested race.

The Democratic Party of Iowa predicted record turnout ahead of the caucus meetings after recent polls failed to clearly illustrate a front-runner. And a day ahead of the contests, several candidates made their final pitches to voters across the state, making the case for why they would be the best to challenge President Donald Trump in the general election.

Days ahead of the contest, candidates made appearances all over the state and had surrogates, including Iowa elected officials, lawmakers or governors from their home states and in some cases celebrities, stump for them.

In the run-up to caucus meetings on Monday, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg met with voters at his field office and knocked doors in an effort to caucus for him.

At a precinct caucus at Johnston Middle School Monday evening, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar rallied voters at they entered the meeting saying she needed their support to win and for a Democrat to beat Trump in the general election.

“I continue to be strong and now I’m in the top five candidates,” Klobuchar said. “We have a real campaign here and we’re pretty excited to be here.”

Klobuchar pulled out ahead to win the second precinct in the Johnston Middle School gymnasium.

Julie McLaren caucused for Klobuchar at that precinct, although her 17-year-old triplets opted for different candidates.

"Everybody kind of chose their own path to start with. Some made changes; some didn't," Julie McLaren said, explaining that she wanted to back Klobuchar as she was a moderate with a track record of getting things done.

Her son Chase McLaren caucused for Andrew Yang, but when Yang failed to meet the 15% viability threshold, his siblings Dylan McLaren and Abbie McLaren pulled him over to support Buttigieg.

"They like came over and got me," Chase said.

His sister Abbie interjected, "We snatched him."

Abbie and Dylan said they appreciated Buttigieg's moderate views and experience in the military. Chase, meanwhile, said he would stick with Yang.

Judy Anderson, 77, originally supported Cory Booker in the contest but caucused for Elizabeth Warren on Monday night in Johnston.

"I think she has gone for what she really believes in her gut, and that's what I do in my life," Anderson said. "I'm hopeful that enough people can see that and propel her on to the general election."

As Des Moines caucus-goers filed into Theodore Roosevelt High School on Monday evening, they were greeted by Warren, shaking hands and taking photos with voters, telling them one last time "I need you in my corner."

Shouting through a megaphone, Warren made her final three-minute case to the 680 voters packed into the gymnasium. Come November, she said they all had two jobs: Get President Donald Trump out of the White House, and elect Democrats down the ballot.

"I'm here because I know how to run, and I know how to win," she said.

Many campaigns were quick to reset their focuses on New Hampshire, which is set to hold presidential primary contests next week. Several planned organizing events there beginning Tuesday.