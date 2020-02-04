The final St. Croix County Board seat has been finalized after nearly two years of legal wrangling.

Scottie Ard was named the District 13 winner after the St. Croix County Board of Canvassers performed a Jan. 29 recount. Ard, who will represent New Richmond during the two remaining months of the term, defeated challenger Ryan Sherley.

[JARGON WATCH: The Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies election results — as well as handles recounts. A county Board of Canvassers in Wisconsin is made up of the county clerk and two "qualified electors" appointed by the clerk.]

The recount brought an end to the process after it went from circuit court to the state’s appeals court and, finally, to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which opted against taking on the case. The legal battle stemmed from an exact tie during the 2018 election that led to a contested recount.

The Board of Canvassers on Jan. 29 decided on a process that would equalize a ballot discrepancy in the district’s 10th Ward, which had five more ballots than voters.

County Clerk Cindy Campbell, who serves on the canvassing board, said five ballots were removed. Four of the ballots were for Sherley; one ballot did not cast a vote either way for the District 13 race.

Barring an appeal from Sherley, Ard is expected to take her oath of office sometime this week.