HUDSON -- The Hudson Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at The Phipps Center for the Arts.

Incumbent Rich O’Connor will face Council member Joyce Hall in the spring 2020 election.

O’Connor has served as mayor since 2016. Hall was first elected to the council in 2015 and currently serves as council president.

The event has a $14 for chamber members and $!8 for nonmembers, and includes breakfast along with the forum. To attend, register at the hudsonwi.org website and click on events.

The mayoral race is the only contestant race on the city of Hudson ballot. Council memberS Bill Alms, Paul Deziel and Jim Webber are also up for re-election.