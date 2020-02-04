ELLSWORTH -- The next few months will bring staffing changes for Ellsworth as one person retires and new people have and will be hired.

At Monday's Village Board meeting several staffing updates were announced.

Trustee Neil Gulbranson informed the board that the Salary and Labor Committee met on Jan. 20 to discuss Public Works employee applications and set up interviews. which will be conducted today, Feb. 4.

Village Clerk Peggy Nelson submitted her letter of retirement in January, the retirement was accepted at Monday night’s meeting. After working for close to 35 years, Nelson will have her last day on May 1.

Village Board President Gerald DeWolfe and Gulbranson were authorized to hire Public Administration Associates to assist in filling Nelson’s soon-to-be empty position.

“Just a little bit about the company that we hired, I mean we did a lot of background on them and there are good references,” Gulbranson said. “They’ve helped Hudson, Chippewa and Durand, Rice Lake … St. Croix Falls and Osseo. They gave a really good recommendation.”

Chief of Police Eric Ladwig told the board about two part-time officers who were recently hired: Jonathan Nack and Jarid Kerber.

“We got them swore in today,” Ladwig said Monday night.

The new hires are local. Ladwig said the department was having trouble recruiting, but these applicants came through after a shortage of applicants.

“Currently we’re still kind of struggling with some of our scheduling, kind of forcing some of our officers to work still,” Ladwig said. “But these officers ain’t going to be to the point of filling shifts for a few months here.”

The board formally approved hiring the part-time officers. The need to fill these positions has been on the board’s radar for a while.