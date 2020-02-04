DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday morning said coding issues with a caucus reporting app generated inconsistent results late Monday night. And the varied results flagged during "quality checks" delayed their release, party leaders said.

The news came Tuesday, Feb. 4, more than 12 hours after voters crowded school gymnasiums, community centers, churches and libraries to back their preferred candidates, or second-favorite if their first choice failed to pick up support early on. Party leaders said the results were expected to be released Tuesday but didn't immediately offer details about when.

And the Iowa Democratic Party worked through the night to tabulate paper vote receipts, while party leaders told candidates and the public that inconsistencies in reporting skewed the results. There was no cybersecurity threat to the caucuses, they said, but partial results reporting due to a coding issue with the app caused problems.

"Precinct level results are still being reported," Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said in a statement Tuesday morning. "While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld."

About three hours after voters began caucusing across the state Monday night, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar kicked off a series of candidates in delivering a speech touting her campaign successes before leaving the state early Tuesday morning for New Hampshire. Other frontrunners followed, each saying they expected strong results in the state.

"We know there's delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our weight," Klobuchar said at an after-party downtown. "We feel so good tonight. Somehow, some way, I am getting on a plane to New Hampshire tonight and we are taking this to New Hampshire."

Across town at Drake University, former Vice President Joe Biden told supporters results could come late in the night or early the next morning. His campaign late Monday sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party

“It looks like it’s going to be a long night, but I’m feeling good,” Biden told supporters. "So it's on to New Hampshire."

Nearby on the college's campus, Pete Buttigieg told a crowd at his after-party that his campaign precinct totals showed he won the caucuses

"We don't know all the results, but we know by the time it's all said and done Iowa, you have shocked the nation," Buttigieg said. "By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."

His campaign on Tuesday released internal caucus data that projected Buttigieg winning Iowa. And in response, the hashtag "MayorCheat" became a top trending term on Twitter.

Across town, Sen. Bernie Sanders told a packed hotel ballroom that he thought his campaign did "very very well" and the results would bear that out. His campaign early Monday morning released partial internal caucus numbers that showed him leading in total state delegate equivalents.

“We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,” Sanders campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

As questions came up nationally Tuesday morning about whether Iowa should retain its title as first-in-the-nation to vote in the presidential nominating contests, Iowa Republicans and national party leaders defended the state.

“The process is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst said in a statement. “Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard. We look forward to Iowa carrying on its bipartisan legacy of service in the presidential nominating process.”