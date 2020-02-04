HASTINGS, Minn. — Residents voiced their concerns about the possibility of rezoning the Shepherd of the Valley Church during a public hearing held by the Hastings City Council.

Robert Wellemeyer, who lives on nearby Summit Point Court, presented the council with a petition signed by 75 residents in the area surrounding the church opposing the zone change.

"We're asking that you deny the change in zoning because it's a pie in the sky right now," he said. "We really don't know what's happening."

Wellemeyer pointed out that the aerial picture used in the presentation neglected to show all of the single-resident houses just to the north.

"And they look across to a garage that looks like something out of an industrial park and a three-story plus building," he added. "We really don't want another one, so we're asking that you don't do this. It's going to take away green space. It's going to take away trees. We bought in the area because there was green around the church."

The rezoning request came after Shepherd of the Valley announced its intentions of selling the eastern two acres to a land developer, which under a proposed R3 designation would allow up to 17 housing units to be built on the property.

Currently the property is designated as R1, which is usually a designation given to institutions such as libraries, public and parochial schools and residential care facilities.

The Hastings Planning Commission voted 6-1 in favor of the proposal Jan. 13, with commissioner Martin opposed. He stated the rezoning request should come from a developer with a plan for what is intended for construction.

According to a memorandum sent to the Planning Commission, the church said developers didn't want to consider the property purchase until the land was rezoned.

Council member Joe Balsanek was concerned about the possible over-saturation of R3 affordable housing within the city. He named the housing development behind Schoolhouse Square as an example.

"I would like to see it stay R1 and maybe have the church compromise a little more," Balsanek said. "Maybe move that dotted yellow line a little further to the west, so it can make for some bigger lot sizes for some R1 homes to go on there."

Council member Lori Braucks sympathized with residents' concerns about the zoning changes. She used the church behind her house as an example.

"My neighborhood changed when the church decided to make changes to their property," she said. "It was a big section of green space that my kids played on and my husband actually played on too. ... So when they decided to make some changes to their property we didn't really fully engage in the process, so we really didn't know what was happening with it.

"Our logic was it is their property, they want to make some changes to it, I'd like to know what those changes are going to be, but I also respect that they have property they want to use in a certain way," Braucks added. "They needed to make some changes so that their space would work for them, so I do know what it feels like."

However, Braucks said at the end of the day the council's duty is to do what's best for the city and work for a better future for it.

"I feel that this proposal does fit into some of the goals that we have as a city as a whole," she said.

The council voted 4-1, with Balsanek opposed, to amend the comprehensive plan to designate the entire two-acre property from institutional to medium density residential.

On the second motion to rezone the eastern two acres of the property from R1 to R3 the council voted 3-2 in favor of the amendment, with council members Mark Vaughan and Balsanek opposed.

Council member Trevor Lund abstained from voting on both motions due to having a conflict of interest in the matter.