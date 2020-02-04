The project would entail trail improvements for a 3-mile segment of the Hastings trail system along County Highway 42 and the Mississippi River. The project would remake approximately 3,300 feet of trail, as well as complete any crack repairs as needed, according to a city council memorandum.

"We've been looking at this for a couple of years now trying to get this off the ground and rolling," said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins. "The goal would be to have this reconstruction completed by summer."

The cost of the reconstruction is estimated at $216,700, which will be provided by Dakota County to reimburse the city for construction costs incurred for paving, crack repair, reconstruction and widening the trail.

In other news...

Council members listened to a presentation given by Dakota Broadband Board Executive Director Carah Koch. The Dakota Broadband Board is an organization between ten cities in Dakota County, including Hastings. It's purpose is to create a high performance institutional network for the efficient management of physical network assets owned among members, and to enable more efficient and lower cost price agreements for members for a variety of IP-based services. "DBB is essentially focused on implementing that technology across the member cities in the county," Koch said. "To really support some of that critical technology needs folks have today whether it's public safety, healthcare services, education, business and entertainment."

Council members held a moment of silence in remembrance for Tom Nesbitt Sr. who died Jan. 18, he was 90 years old. Nesbitt is a former City Council member who served from 1983-86. "Tom served as the ward 2 council member back when we used to have two ward representatives on the council," council member Joe Balsanek said. According to Balsanek, Nesbitt was a West Point graduate with a distinguished career in the military. He served in Vietnam and Iran for a total of 29 years.

View the full council meeting at youtube.com/watch?v=CSGHQRyiczU.