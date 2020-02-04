RIVER FALLS -- River Falls is a few steps closer to dissolving a city-run EMS department and potentially becoming Allina Health’s first contracted Wisconsin EMS service partner.

The effort is being pushed to become a reality by 2021 to continue sustainable EMS provisions in the River Falls, Prescott and surrounding areas.

City and EMS leaders are seemingly gaining trust with the provider after having heard from Allina Health representatives and other municipalities who contract with the entity.

In discussions with River Falls, Allina Health has remained adamant about seeking a conscientious, transparent partnership beneficial to both parties, though city and EMS leaders have spent time playing devil’s advocate to ensure the provider won’t go back on its word.

READ MORE: River Falls talks EMS future, looming budget deficit | Looking for non-governmental EMS providers to serve River Falls

Council members had a chance to query Allina Health’s intentions and proposal Jan. 28. One week later, EMS advisory board met Feb. 3 and endorsed proceeding with the transition and contract.

EMS advisory board member Kent Kittleson abstained from voting as he is a rehabilitation manager for Allina Health at River Falls Area Hospital. Jessica Delwiche was absent from the meeting.

City Council will have the opportunity to vote Feb. 11 on the resolution to transition to Allina Health provisions. Allina Health is proposing a five-year contract with two successive three-year automatic renewals. River Falls would provide an inter-governmental contract with current participating municipalities.

The city would pay an annual base fee of $250,000, but would be subject to a 3% yearly increase and manage the existing EMS enterprise fund cover resulting deficits.

River Falls asks, Allina Health answers

Allina Health representatives fielded questions at a City Council workshop Jan. 28. Present from Allina Health were Helen Strike, president of River Falls Area Hospital, and Regina Hospital, Susan Long, vice president of operations, and EMS chief and Kevin Miller, director of operations and EMS deputy chief.

A few highlights from this discussion included :

EMS staff looking at significant wage increases with a higher hourly wage and less time on the clock.

Leasing the River Falls EMS facility.

Allina Health provides buy-back laws in the contract, a process which restores assets to original agencies if there is a want for change.

All agencies with which Allina Health has contracted have renewed.

Negotiations for a contract renewal would be scheduled ahead of the end of the contract.

Giving a state of the ambulance report annually, a practice done between Allina Health and other municipalities with contracts per their request.

Trucks and staff are designed to stay local, though mutual aid in the cities if appropriate may occur. Metro area staff would have the opportunity to help here and vice versa.

Hospital transfers are seen as a supportive effort and would continue.

Regular communication with the city administrator and others, giving Allina Health a chance to meet performance standards.

Advisory board backs deal

EMS advisory board members approved a memorandum providing a recommendation for the transition to Allina Health Feb. 3,. In light of the looming deficits, which former EMS director Jason Stroud reiterated in the 2019 EMS annual report, this change is the most viable option.

Stroud, who has moved to assistant city administrator but continues with EMS advisory direction, noted in the memorandum that the current department could be held together with increases in per capita rates or by subsidizing the service, but it is not sustainable long-term.

EMS advisory chair Carole Mottaz, who has strong personal ties with River Falls EMS operations, expressed her opinion.

“I have really done a lot of soul-searching. I’ve been with the service in one way or another since the beginning. I have enjoyed that ride and level of care and I think our citizens have really enjoyed that level of care and so I’ve been really very concerned about what that would look like with Allina.”

Mottaz said she spoke with communities where Allina Health has entered into agreements to see if what Allina Health is proposing could be trusted.

“I found out that those people are actually pretty happy,” she added.

Recognizing EMS employees

Amidst the last few months of discussion, EMS employees have been along for the ride.

Stroud took time to comment on the state of the staff throughout these changes.

“I am extremely proud of the names that you see there (on the front of the annual report). For all intents and purposes, it’s been a very dynamic three or four years, not just one year. All indications are that they’re going to hang in there and see what happens and maybe be open-minded to possibilities. I just ask that you all recognize that they are our most important asset, commodity if you will. Certainly, I have a lot of appreciation for them.”

Employee wages, fringe and benefits comprise a large chunk of the department’s budget, around 70%, according to the 2019 annual report.

River Falls EMS currently functions with 19.86 FTEs. A full-time employee is considered 1 FTE, a regular part-time employee is 0.6 FTE and casual part-time is 0.27 based on a monthly commitment.

Katy Frey, the interim EMS director, was unable to attend the advisory meeting but proposes honoring past and present staff.

“It was Katy’s idea, her initiative, they’re going to be doing ... a big deal employee recognition picnic, awards ceremony, it’s going to be at the Glen Park pavilion during EMS week in May,” Stroud said. “They’re going to invite past members. As far as other forms of recognition, in terms of incentives or retention programs, to be determined. I have every intention, and I think we as a city will make sure the staff feel appreciated and are eased through this year of transition.”