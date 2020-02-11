ST. PAUL — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday, Feb. 11, appeared poised to place third in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary election, behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Klobuchar surged past Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, and former Vice President Joe Biden seat in the Granite State to lock in the third-place post. The two had come in ahead of Minnesota's senior senator in the Iowa Democratic caucuses a week prior.

With nearly 80% of precincts reporting, Sanders came out in the top spot in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary contest with 25.8% of the vote. Buttigieg came in just behind Sanders with 24.4% of the vote, and Klobuchar won 19.8% of the primary vote, with half of the precincts reporting.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts trailed Klobuchar with 9.4% of the vote and former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth in the race with 8.4% of the vote.

The state is a small-scale win in terms of the delegates it offers up for the Democratic National Committee's nominating convention this summer, but politicos say it can jump-start or stall out a candidate's hopes at advancing depending on how well they do there. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Andrew Yang, who'd been vying for the Democratic nomination, on Tuesday evening announced they would suspend their campaigns after partial vote totals came out.

In televised remarks from Concord, New Hampshire Tuesday night, Klobuchar celebrated the early returns and said she was setting her sights on Nevada and beyond.

"Hello, America, I'm Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump," Klobuchar told supporters at a watch party. "Because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada. We are going to South Carolina. And we are taking this message of unity to the country."

Klobuchar gained traction New Hampshire even prior to Tuesday's contest as she picked up newspaper endorsements from New Hampshire's statewide newspaper The Union Leader, as well as The Keene Sentinel and Seacoast Media Group. And she boasted 25 endorsements in the state heading into the primary, with current and former state representatives supporting her campaign.

Her campaign also said it brought in $3 million in campaign contributions over the weekend following Klobuchar's performance in the Democratic candidate debate on Friday.

Just days before voters were set to go to the polls, a Feb. 9 Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll showed Klobuchar had risen to third place in New Hampshire, polling at 14% behind Sanders of Vermont in first (27%) and Buttigieg (19%). Sanders won the state's second-in-the-nation presidential primary in 2016. Emerson College has also polled Klobuchar third behind Sanders and Buttigieg.

In New Hampshire's Republican primary, President Donald Trump beat out Bill Weld with roughly 85.6% of the vote, compared to Weld's 9.2%.