Goodhue County Auditor/Treasurer Brian Anderson oversees and administers the county’s election process. He answered questions about Minnesota's presidential primary and what voters should know about it.





What is the difference between a presidential primary and a caucus?

The presidential nomination primary is a statewide election on March 3, in which voters will cast ballots for their preferred candidate. Voters will have to disclose what party they are choosing to vote for, but the candidate they select will still be private. The results from this election will be used to determine the configuration of delegates at the national convention of each party.

At a caucus, people of a certain political party meet to discuss the candidates, elect party leaders and discuss the party platform. These are meetings driven by the voters. It is another way for a voter to have their voice heard. Caucuses are unique because they allow participants to openly show support for candidates. The caucuses will still take place on Feb. 25 in order to conduct other party business.





Why did Minnesota switch from caucusing to a primary?

Minnesota did not necessarily switch away from the caucus but they wanted to allow more people the opportunity to vote. The Presidential Nomination Primary will be conducted similar to the state primary and state general elections, but with a few changes specific to the presidential nomination primary. Instead of having a few hours on one night to vote, voters have from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Also, there is now an absentee ballot period 46 days prior to election day. The caucus did not have an absentee ballot period.

Our state will now participate in what is referred to as "Super Tuesday." It’s a day when 15 other states and territories hold their presidential primaries, and we are now one of them.





Can everyone participate in the primary?

Yes, anyone who is at least 18 years old on March 3 can vote in the presidential nomination primary. One difference with this election compared to the state primary or state general is that, to vote in this election you will need to pick a party at the time you sign the roster or apply for an absentee ballot.





Are all candidates on one ballot or do I choose a ballot based on party?

Not all the candidates are on the same ballot. When a voter goes to the polls they will have to let the election judge know if they would like a Democratic-Farmer-Labor ballot or Republican ballot. There are 15 candidates and one uncommitted on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor ballot and only Donald John Trump along with a write-in option on the Republican ballot. The voter can then take the ballot and go vote in private.

Although there are four major political parties in Minnesota, the Legal Marijuana Now and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis parties have chosen not to participate in the Presidential Nomination Primary election on March 3.





Is it true that voters have to sign a document saying that they agree with the party that they are voting for?

As they have in the past, the voter has to sign the roster prior to receiving their ballot. By signing the roster the voter was signing an oath. For this election, the oath has changed as language was added that says “I am in general agreement with the principles of the party for whose candidates I intend to vote.”

Will other people see or be able to find which party an individual voted for?

The voter is required to mark down which party they select. That information is private with the following exception: in accordance with the new law, that information along with the voters name and address will then be sent to each of the four major party chairs. They are only allowed to use this information for election related purposes.





Where do people vote?

Voters that need to find their polling place can use the Polling Place Finder on the Secretary of State’s website: pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us or call our office at 651-385-3040.





What day and time is the primary?

The presidential nomination primary will be held on March 3, 2020. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.





If someone votes in the primary for a candidate from one party, do they have to vote for a candidate from the same party in the general election?

No, the state general election will be conducted in the same manner as it has been done in the past. All of the races will appear on one ballot. Once the voter goes into the voting booth, they can vote for the candidate or party of their choice.





Anything else that voters should know about the primary?

This is the first presidential nomination primary in Minnesota since 1992 so many voters will be unfamiliar with it. We want to assure voters that we are abiding by the law and that, like you, voter privacy and election security are our top priorities.