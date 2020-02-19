Originally part of Nininger Township, representatives from the Rosalia Bauer estate brought the land forward to the city to be developed. Preliminary plans include dividing it into 121 different lots containing 60 single-family homes and 61 villa homes.

Mike Hamilton, a lawyer representing Nininger Township, stood with Nininger Township Planning Commission Chairman John Bremer to oppose the annexation.

"We're missing our own town board meeting tonight because we thought it was more important to come here and deal with the annexation problem Nininger Township is having," Hamilton said. "It's certainly something we certainly would like to curb before there's no longer a Nininger Township."

Council member Joe Balsanek said that Minnesota law backs the city up in its right to annex the property in the township.

"I think it's important to note the city of Hastings has a legal right to annex this property by Minnesota statute," he said. "The city can annex any properties that it would like to that butt up to the city limits, so that is why we have this proposal before us."

A representative from Solberg Aggregate also spoke during the public hearing saying the controlled demolition it conducts would cause noise concerns for possible future residents. Council member Tina Folch said she's heard from residents on who've said the explosions cause their whole house to shake.

However, at the end of the discussion all council members were in agreement that annexing the property would be in the city's best interests, so the motion was approved unanimously.

