On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Pierce County residents cast primary ballots for government and school board positions in various municipalities in Pierce County. Here are the results.

An * indicates an incumbent.

Trenton supervisor III

Randall John Christiansen: 66

Randy Trok*: 75

Michael Miller: 48

Write-in: 2

Total votes: 197

The top two advance.

Elmwood School Board

Patrick Geraets: 61

Andrew A. Zierl: 23

Bernard M. Christman*: 63

Troy Steinmeyer: 15

Brooke Glaus*: 59

Write-in 1

The top four elected persons will be placed on the ballot for the April 7 election.

