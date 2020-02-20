On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Pierce County residents cast primary ballots for government and school board positions in various municipalities in Pierce County. Here are the results.
An * indicates an incumbent.
Trenton supervisor III
- Randall John Christiansen: 66
- Randy Trok*: 75
- Michael Miller: 48
- Write-in: 2
- Total votes: 197
The top two advance.
Elmwood School Board
- Patrick Geraets: 61
- Andrew A. Zierl: 23
- Bernard M. Christman*: 63
- Troy Steinmeyer: 15
- Brooke Glaus*: 59
- Write-in 1
The top four elected persons will be placed on the ballot for the April 7 election.
