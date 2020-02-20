On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Pierce County residents cast primary ballots for government and school board positions in various municipalities in Pierce County. Here are the results.

An * indicates an incumbent.

Trenton supervisor III

  • Randall John Christiansen: 66
  • Randy Trok*: 75
  • Michael Miller: 48
  • Write-in: 2
  • Total votes: 197

The top two advance.

Elmwood School Board

  • Patrick Geraets: 61
  • Andrew A. Zierl: 23
  • Bernard M. Christman*: 63
  • Troy Steinmeyer: 15
  • Brooke Glaus*: 59
  • Write-in 1

The top four elected persons will be placed on the ballot for the April 7 election.

To find the list of candidates for other Pierce County cities and villages, click here.

To find the list of candidates for other Pierce County townships, click here.