Republican Caucus
The 2020 Republican Caucus is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. The caucus is a grassroots gathering that elects delegates to the county convention, generates policy resolutions and voices support/preference for GOP candidates. This is the first step in the election process.
The precincts caucusing at the Red Wing High School lunchroom are:
- Hay Creek Township
- Vasa Township
- Wacouta Township
- Red Wing Ward 1, Precinct 2
- Red Wing Ward 2, Precinct 1
- Red Wing Ward 2, Precinct 2
- Red Wing Ward 3, Precinct 1
- Red Wing Ward 3, Precinct 2
- Red Wing Ward 4, Precinct 1
- Red Wing Ward 4, Precinct 2
- Featherstone Township
The precincts caucusing at the Goodhue School lunchroom are:
- City of Goodhue
- Goodhue Township
- Bellechester
- Belle Creek Township
- Belvidere Township
The GOP precincts caucusing at the Florence Township Town Hall are:
- Lake City Precinct 4
- Florence Township
Ensure your voice is heard, attend your GOP Caucus.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Caucus
Red Wing residents will caucus in Twin Bluff Middle School's cafeteria.
Goodhue County Democratic-Farmer-Labor members will gather at 7 p.m.Tuesday. (registration begins at 6:30 p.m.). Residents will caucus at eight locations throughout Goodhue County to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the party platform, elect new precinct chairs and select delegates for the upcoming conventions. Use the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Precinct Caucus Finder to find the location for your precinct: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.