The 2020 Republican Caucus is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25. The caucus is a grassroots gathering that elects delegates to the county convention, generates policy resolutions and voices support/preference for GOP candidates. This is the first step in the election process.

The precincts caucusing at the Red Wing High School lunchroom are:

Hay Creek Township

Vasa Township

Wacouta Township

Red Wing Ward 1, Precinct 2

Featherstone Township

The precincts caucusing at the Goodhue School lunchroom are:

City of Goodhue

Goodhue Township

Bellechester

Belle Creek Township

Belvidere Township

The GOP precincts caucusing at the Florence Township Town Hall are:

Lake City Precinct 4

Florence Township

Ensure your voice is heard, attend your GOP Caucus.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Caucus

Red Wing residents will caucus in Twin Bluff Middle School's cafeteria.