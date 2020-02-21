ST. PAUL — A coalition of African American community groups on Friday, Feb. 21, called on Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers to fund a $20 million investment in local efforts to stem violent crime in the Twin Cities Metro area.

The ask came days after Minnesota House Republicans proposed a set of measures aimed at boosting law enforcement presence and funding in the cities. The proposals ranged from stiffening the penalties for gang members who use a firearm when committing a crime to increasing enforcement of fare payment on public transit.

In response to that plan, the Council of Minnesotans of African Heritage and members of the Minnesota Safe Streets Coalition — a partnership between nonprofits, church leaders, public safety officials, employers and others — said community intervention efforts, not increased policing, could help curb violence in the metro area. And a one-time funding boost could help local groups working to intervene before violence happens and create opportunities for Minnesotans with African heritage, they said.

"We need a holistic approach to public safety," Justin Terell, executive director of the Council of Minnesotans of African Heritage, said. "When we're talking about crime and community and people being afraid to come down to the Cities and whatnot, I just want to be clear that this is an issue that covers the whole state. I also want to be clear that when the education system fails you, when there's no housing, when you're facing barriers for jobs, those things create a very low threshold for people to trip over and to create problems."

The request comes after Minneapolis and St. Paul last year reported increased rates of homicides and a hike in instances of crimes on Metro Transit trains and buses. And the slate of violent deaths weighed heavily on family members, friends, community leaders and others as they processed the losses.

"(Last year) was heartbreaking for the black communities. I attended many many (funerals of) black men who were gunned down and it's hard funeral after funeral that I attended," Farhio Khalif, president of the St. Paul NAACP, said. "Gov. Tim Walz, I know you can do better. $20 million, putting it outside to fight for gun violence all around the state of Minnesota, it's just right. We've got to do better than we are right now."

Terell said he met with House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, this week to advise boosting funding to community organizations and he said he hoped to meet with other lawmakers next week on the issue.

State lawmakers and the governor are set to get an update next week about the state's political fitness and the size of Minnesota's state budget surplus.