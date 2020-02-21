A seventh well has been taken offline in Woodbury after testing showed it exceeded PFAS health parameters set by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The well was removed from service Feb. 3 after the city received a call from MDH stating that a health advisory would be issued on the well. The city received official notice of the health risk advisory Feb. 21.

In October 2019, a sixth well in the city was taken offline, at which time it was indicated that the seventh well was nearing levels requiring it to be taken out of service.

Of Woodbury’s 19 municipal wells, water from seven wells now have detectable levels of PFAS that exceed one or more thresholds established by the MDH.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources will be holding two information sessions from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on drinking water supply options in the coming weeks: