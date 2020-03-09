RIVER FALLS -- River Falls is making it easier for developers to plant roots in the city by creating a comprehensive development services team now directed by a newly promoted staff member.

Amy Peterson has moved from her development services director position where she worked for four years and is now the community development department director. Peterson will be responsible for balancing development projects that are booming throughout the city, as well as managing inspections, planning, engineering, project management and economic development with other team staff members.

“We are pleased that Amy is moving into this new leadership role,” City Administrator Scot Simpson said. “Her experience with personnel and project management, strategic planning and economic development will help grow our development services program, a one-stop shop for people and businesses who want to invest in River Falls’ long-term success."

Building, inspections, planning and zoning have always been a part of River Falls' development services, but economic development and engineering will now be included.

In the long-term, Peterson and her team will be managing the planning process for large projects like the upcoming downtown development, outdoor recreation plan and Mann Valley preliminary design. Other upcoming projects Peterson will provide oversight for include the new "jughandle" ramp near Hoffman Park and the North Interceptor sewer project.

In April 2019, Buddy Lucero retired from the previous city development position, but those original responsibilities have changed with Peterson in his place, and will continue to be transformed.

Development in River Falls requires community engagement and input, Peterson said, which she hopes to delve into more as city staff look to revise the comprehensive plan.

"We're going to have community engagement and continue to learn what the community wants River Falls to be," Peterson said. "We have conversations internally about balancing development. Is it coming too fast for River Falls or not?"