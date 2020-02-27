A boost to the state's general fund and a slight dip in state spending generated the extra $1.5 billion on the table. While economists projected a slowdown on the horizon, they said the state's outlook remains stable. The early look at the state's financial status didn't touch on the potential impact of the coronavirus on the state's economy.

The better-than-projected surplus figure almost immediately reignited arguments from Democrats and Republicans in Minnesota's divided Legislature about the best way to spend that surplus funding.

Democrats have said they hope to put $500 million of that projected excess funding toward early childhood education scholarships and child care assistance program funding. Republicans, meanwhile, have said the dollars in excess of what the state government needs should be returned to taxpayers through a cut in the lowest income tax bracket and making social security exempt from the state's income tax.

The ongoing threat of the coronavirus and its spread could also serve a reality check to lawmakers' plans to borrow to fund public works projects around the state. News of the virus' spread earlier this week spurred a slide in global markets and sent federal and state health officials as well as hospitals into planning mode in hopes of fending off the disease's spread.

State lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz, as well as state budget experts, were expected to respond to the forecast later in the day Thursday.