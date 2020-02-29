ELLSWORTH, Wis. — The Ellsworth Community Development Authority invited Dave Paulisch from the Department of Administration to its Feb. 20 meeting. Paulisch leads the Community Development Block Grant program and provided an overview of the program as well as updates on the Revolving Loan Fund closeout program. The meeting was informational and no actions were taken.

Paulisch explained the CDBG program and the various projects the CDA could take on, including the library building space project. He also provided an overview of the various grants and programs that might be available to the village, including a public facilities program and accessibility grant.

The funding is contingent on the quantity and information pulled from the responses from an income survey sent in 2019.

The Republican Eagle has reported on the surveys in the past, but here is a quick recap:

Joe Folsom, Pierce County Economic Development Corporation executive director, is taking the lead on the process. In December, over 100 surveys were mailed out using a statistically randomized generator. The survey responses are kept confidential.

Residents who received the income survey are asked to respond as soon as possible. Based on the data received from the surveys, the village may be eligible to apply for a variety of grants.

The survey results are good for five years, so the village can apply to the grant for projects during that time period. According to Paulisch, if the village is awarded a grant, it must wait another year before applying for another.

"I think it is really important that we can come together as a group, the library and everybody else and try to get this finished because it also benefits these buildings that are sitting there ... that we could invest in," CDA member Roxy Birkel said.

The village must get enough survey responses or it won't be eligible for grants — about 40 survey responses are still required for the planning grant. In addition, the village must receive the surveys from the people sampled, not a new set of people.

At the beginning of the year, the E3 Community Development Corporation group went door-to-door in an effort to get people to complete their survey.

The group now plans to try again the first Thursday, Friday and Saturday in March at various times.

“The Friday and Saturday dates are contingent on whether or not we are able to get enough information or enough surveys back on Thursday,” Angie Whelan, vice president of the E3 Community Development Corporation said at a library board meeting.

Whelan had also attended the CDA meeting Feb. 20.