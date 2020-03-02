RED WING, Minn. — It's hard to forget about recycling in Red Wing now that the large, blue bins appear at the end of driveways once every two weeks.

To ensure that people are using and understanding single-sort recycling, which began in September for Red Wing residents, the city conducted a study of residents' recycling habits.

How was the study conducted? Professionals were paid to dig through people’s trash.

“We want to know how successful we were before the implementation of single sort and where we were at afterwards,” Jeff Schneider, the city’s deputy director of solid waste, told Red Wing City Council on Feb. 24.

Circular Matters LLC was hired to study the program’s impact on Red Wing by sampling 108 single-family homes.

“We had some pretty impressive results,” Schneider said of the study.

Circular Matters collected a variety of data to try and get a full picture of the impact of single sort in Red Wing. The report found:

The amount of materials recycled by single-family homes annually increased from 301 pounds to 377 pounds.

The rate for targeted recyclables (also called the “recycling capture rate”) increased from 60.8% to 71.5%.

Bagged recyclables, which are frequently discarded because they cannot be efficiently sorted, decreased from 9.4% to 2.1% of the recycling stream.

The one area that residents did worse on in single-sort than sorted recycling was including non-recyclables with materials that can be recycled. The study states:

“Although contamination of recyclables by non-requested materials increased slightly from 5% to 6.2%, this level is still low compared to other communities using cart-based single-stream recycling collection programs."

Some of the most common non-recyclable items that were included with the recyclable material were rigid plastics, plastics that cannot be recycled, non-recyclable paper and food waste.

After laying-out the statistical findings in Red Wing, Circular Matters’ study compared the city to other communities using single sort:

Red Wing’s 71.5% capture rate of curbside recyclables available in the city is well above Recycling Partnership data of 52% for communities of similar size.

Red Wing's 6.2% contamination rate is also well below the average rate of 16.7% from a 2019 Recycling Partnership survey of more than 400 cities nationwide.

Council member John Becker commented that single sort also helps him to see how much waste he makes monthly.

“I missed one of the pick-ups for the recycling, so I had to wait a month really between and .... I generate a lot of waste," he said. "I had no idea! It really hits home.”