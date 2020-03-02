DFL lawmakers Sen. Karla Bigham (District 54), Sen. Susan Kent (District 53), Rep. Anne Claflin (District 54A), Rep. Steve Sandell (District 53B) and Rep. Tou Xiong (53A) attended the annual panel discussion hosted by the Woodbury and Cottage Grove chapter of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for civic participation. There, they took questions from the League and attendees on topics including coronavirus preparations, the census, federal environmental regulations and the growing trend of omnibus bills.

Here is a condensed transcript of the discussion:

League of Women Voters: Some states have adopted special commissions of citizens that draw legislative and congressional maps during the redistricting process. Do you support that format?

Kent: When these maps get generated and approved in a couple years, there will be litigation — it’s almost a done deal. We need to be a little bit careful about what we say because we don't want to look like we’re trying to influence things in a partisan way. But, I think the idea of having nonpartisan commissions look at these maps — there are already laws that dictate fairness but we can probably beef that up a little bit and make that stronger so that when litigation does happen, we have a stronger framework for courts to refer to.

League: Currently, some Minnesota citizens have previously been convicted of a felony, but are not incarcerated and live in their community. However, these individuals may not vote until they complete their probation or supervised release. Some people believe that the state should restore voting rights to these individuals. Do you agree with this?

Bigham, Kent and Sandell each responded that they support restoring the vote.

Bigham: It helps a lot of folks become engaged in our society ... One thing that would make this a lot easier, if we did restore votes, is (removing) any ambiguity over whether a person had a right to vote whether they were on probation or not. If it was clear, and straight away, that people who were not incarcerated were able to vote, then there would be no confusion, and no issue on either side.

Kent: One thing I learned that makes Minnesota unique ... is that we tend to have shorter sentences but really long probation. And so, it disproportionately hurts people for a very extended amount of time (when) they lose this right … Data shows that when people have access to the right to vote, they do become more engaged in their communities and more invested.

Sandell: I said a little while ago that I'm an idealist. I certainly believe ... individuals who have completed their prison terms and who still are on probation should have the right to vote … Being engaged in our democracy is really important … I believe this democracy can be strengthened by individuals who have learned a lesson.

League: The legislature has been passing fewer laws and more and more larger omnibus bills ...What are your ideas on these practices? How might they be improved to ensure greater transparency and public transportation?

Xiong, Kent, Claflin and Bigham each emphasized the need to limit omnibus bills covering numerous subjects. Kent said that at the legislators’ annual “One Minnesota” conference, lawmakers discussed opportunities to reduce omnibus bills, such as changing deadlines to prevent an end of session crunch, or limiting the number of bills each legislator can write.

Kent: There's a real interest and commitment in trying to make a difference here that is shared by leadership and throughout the legislature, so stay tuned.

Xiong: We’re trying to vote on bills on the floor, one at a time. Having that opportunity, to have the opposition voice their opinion and have bills as standalone bills on the floor, I think that creates an opportunity for the public to see what we’re talking about — to bring back some public trust. So that we as legislators and also know what we’re voting for.

Claflin: In some ways, omnibus bills help us get the full picture of what we’re doing, as long as they stay within that same single subject. Within the environmental budget, we’re able to look at all the different places we want to spend money ... But in no circumstances should we be looking at the health and human services budget, the transportation budget, in that same package. And that’s where "omnibus prime" really went wrong. Budgets from all different agencies were brought together, and then you can’t keep track of what you're working on ... There are some great bills we’re going to be bringing as stand-alone bills. But in some cases we need to have an omnibus bill that looks at the big picture. There’s always that tension.

Bigham: I think (Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman's strategy) is smart — sending over standalone bills. I think that if Republicans are going to continue to let things stack up on (Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka's) desk and do not process them, that does a disservice to Minnesota ... At some point, he’s going to have to deal with those and we’ll be prepared to do it. But I think it’s great that they are single subject, which is in our constitution, and I think it makes a more transparent government for the public .... That’s the goal and what we should be aiming towards.

League: Minnesota will likely lose a congressional seat based on the latest estimates ... What steps have you taken to ensure that all Minnesotans are counted and what advice would you give to citizens to prevent the loss of one congressional seat?

Xiong: Communities of color are one of the most underreported communities … When someone from the census comes to your house and you don't speak English, are you going to fill out the form? That’s definitely not going to happen, and so we're trying to have folks become familiar with what the census is, trying to hire folks that look like them, go into their communities.

Kent: Minnesota is growing but it’s not growing as fast as other states. So ultimately it comes down to — which one of these states does the best job of counting everybody? Part of this is: we appropriated $1.6 million to the state demographer to lead a lot of these efforts ... So we have a little bit of an advantage, because we are doing what we need to do to mobilize and make sure that everyone gets counted … It’s too important from a redistricting perspective and making sure that people qualify for federal healthcare benefits, that all of those benefits are available.

Claflin: I also learned just the other morning that libraries are doing a lot to get people counted. And, if there are folks that are homeless, you can use the library address, to fill out your census form … There’s a lot of ways that people can connect to the resources. We have to figure out how to get the word out to people that you can use the library … We need to have ways to reach people that aren’t hearing all the information.

Audience question: What is the state doing for coronavirus preparedness?

Kent: We’re getting briefings as we speak … I don't have a ton of information, but I do know that Minnesota historically has a very strong department of health and very good preparedness on issues of disease ... feel really confident that we’re going to be in a relatively good place, but this is a big deal. … We have one of the most public places that everyone comes to. We’re looking into, logistically, how do we do our work for the people of Minnesota? We’re going to keep talking about it, we're taking it very seriously. We want to make sure everyone has the information they need.

Bigham: There may be some legislation we’ll have to streamline through to give some declaration powers to the governor ... if we have to react in a pandemic. (Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm) did reiterate that — one of the members asked, the Capitol is a petri dish, is there something we have to do up here? ... And so, it really could be a problem ... I encourage you to go to the Department of Health website and sign up for their email updates on this ... We are all being kept in the loop as information becomes available.

Audience: With a divided House and Senate, how do you think the state surplus will be allocated? Not what you would like, but what would happen?

Kent: I was on a panel with the other leaders the other day and it was actually House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) that thinks a lot of this is just going to get carried over again. I think that is not a bad bet … I think some of that money will be used as cash for bonding … But I wouldn't be surprised to see a lot of those funds carried over, frankly for lack of agreement.

Audience: How have current federal administrative regulations impacted Minnesotan’s environmental health?

Claflin: In Minnesota, we do have our own environmental regulations. So, while the federal government is rolling back a lot of their standards or requirements, we can depend on Minnesota to just continue to do the right thing … It is time to show leadership and actually have our own standards and be a bit more aggressive than what the federal government wants us to do.

Audience: Would you support elimination of the Social Security tax?

Xiong, Sandell, Kent and Bigham each said this is one of the most frequently asked questions they hear from constituents. They mentioned that last year, legislation passed that allowed 56% of Social Security recipients to not pay the tax.

Xiong: Of course we don't want to tax anybody’s Social Security benefits. But the cost of completely eliminating it … there’s all sorts of different numbers out there. Last year in the tax bill we did have a tax decrease … I don't know if there is any other further discussion beyond that.

Sandell: I’d like to make sure we are not paying taxes on Social Security, but we have to find a way to distribute taxes responsibly to those who can most afford it.

Kent: There are wealthy seniors who receive Social Security, and that is part of it, that is a question. Are we going to exempt all Social Security taxes? At what point? It’s important to remember the information, facts about this. I think all of us want to make sure we do better and better on this over time.

Bigham: I support phasing out this tax ... I think gradually phasing it out is the most pragmatic.