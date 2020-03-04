HUDSON — Mounting concern over manure-related spills at a St. Croix County farm will take the form of a message from county leaders to state officials.

A letter was reviewed Feb. 20 at the St. Croix County Community Development Committee meeting, which takes specific aim at the Emerald Sky Dairy. The farm has been the site of five manure-related violations since 2016, according to the document.

“There’s been a lot going on out there,” St. Croix County Management Administrator and County Conservationist Tim Stieber said at the meeting.

The letter, which outlines each of the violations and describes “much negative public comment related to Emerald Sky Dairy,” calls on the Department of Natural Resources to pursue greater accountability for the farm when considering a renewal of its permit.

The letter lists five spills at Emerald Sky Dairy, beginning in 2016. The most recent incident occurred in November 2019.

County Board Supervisor Judy Achterhof, whose district includes the town of Emerald, said the letter isn’t meant to be a broad criticism of farming in St. Croix County. Instead, “it’s saying there’s one particular one that seems to have more problems than anyone else and nothing seems to be getting done about it,” she said.

The letter states fines levied by the state are neither timely nor “substantial enough to be punitive.”

“The (committee) requests more timely and effective enforcement of CAFO rules by DNR with regard to repeat offenders to deter future spills,” according to the letter, which requests a response or a visit to the committee by the agency.

Community Development Committee Chairman Dan Hansen said in an interview with RiverTown Multimedia that he is concerned about highlighting a single operator, but said the letter was generated by “a very extreme set of circumstances.”

“We are looking for a paradigm shift within the DNR to draw attention to the fact that letting spills happen without a more vigorous response is putting our water quality in jeopardy,” Hansen said.

In addition to the DNR, the committee recommended the governor, lieutenant governor, the attorney general and other state officials be copied in on the letter. The proposed letter is signed by Hansen, Community Development Director Ellen Denzer and Stieber.

Hansen said at the meeting the letter isn’t seeking to pile on more rules and regulations. Rather, he said it is seeking heightened enforcement of existing rules and more regulators in the field to assist farmers.

“This isn’t meant to be a crack of the whip,” Hansen said. “It’s meant to be, ‘Hey, get out there and help them. Quit cutting your budget and get out there and help these guys.’”



