Census basics
What is the decennial census?
The census is a nation-wide count of all persons living within the 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It occurs once every 10 years.
Who is supposed to answer the census questions?
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, everyone is required to participate by law.
Why should I care about the decennial census?
Data collected from the census affects funding for things like major health care and educational institutions. Your participation helps to create fair congressional representation.
Who runs the census?
The Census Bureau is a part of the Department of Commerce and its director is appointed by the president of the United States.
Census participation
Does participating in the census cost me anything?
No, the census is free for all.
When will I receive it and when do I have to submit it?
Mailing invitations to participate will be sent out March 12-20 and you have the option to respond through mail, online or over the phone.
What happens if I don’t participate in the census?
There are no penalties — monetary or otherwise — for not participating, but a census worker will follow up and check in at your home to encourage participation.
Does my participation in the census have any direct individual effect on my taxes, income, child support, welfare, Social Security, etc.?
No, but the census does affect federal funding for roads, schools and more as it is meant to account for people needing resources.
Personal safety
Is there a way to check the validity of a census worker who visits my home?
Each census worker carries a verified census identification badge showing their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
What do I do if the person at my door claiming to be a census worker does not have this badge?
Call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative or call your local police department for suspected fraud.
Data privacy
Do I have to submit my full name or Social Security number?
The census will ask for first and last names, middle initial and birthdates for all persons including infants living in a residence. If a form asks you to submit your Social Security number, financial institution information, money, donations or any political party information it is a scam. Do not respond.
How will I be sure my data will not be exploited or sold to a third party?
Data is required by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to remain confidential. It is illegal to release data to anyone including law enforcement agencies.
Who will be looking at my census reponses?
Responses will be used only to produce statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau.
U.S. citizenship
Should I still participate even if I am an undocumented citizen?
There are no citizenship questions on the 2020 census, but everyone who is living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are required to participate regardless of their citizenship.
Are there any retributions for answering the census if I am undocumented?
No, because there are no citizenship questions on the 2020 census there will be no record of undocumentation.
I am not a citizen but I'm here legally. Do I still answer the census?
If you are living in the U.S. or in one of the respective U.S. territories most of the year, you are required to participate in the census.
Working for the Census Bureau
Can anyone work for the census?
To be considered eligible, applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number and email address, pass a background check and be fluent in English. Males born after Dec. 31, 1959, must be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption. Bilingual applicants are needed. Most jobs also require a valid driver’s license, access to the internet and access to a vehicle or public transportation.
Noncitizens can apply and be considered for jobs with foreign language needs with employment eligibility documentation, if no other citizen applicants are available.
What is the hiring process?
An application can be submitted at 2020census.gov. No resume, curriculum vitae or cover letter is required but the application will ask questions relating to job skills, personality and employment attitudes. A local census office will then contact you by phone to offer an available job. Fingerprints and other paperwork are necessary to submit before training.
What job would I be doing?
The single application allows candidates to be considered for field or office jobs including census taker, recruiting assistant, office clerk and supervisory staff. Applicants do not have the choice to apply for one specific job. Job descriptions may be found at
How much would I be paid while working for the census?
Pay varies by location. A U.S. map of census wages may be found at 2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations/national-map.html
Workers are paid weekly. Training is paid and mileage is reimbursed.
Would I be working full time or part time?
Workers may be able to work up to 40 hours and schedule flexible daytime, evening and weekend hours, though hours depend on which job you are offered and level of demand.
Does the position last year-round or short-term?
Positions are temporary and last several weeks to months into the summertime, depending on demand.
What if I already have a full-time job?
The census job hours would not conflict with or replace other full-time work; however, workers are asked to commit to being flexible especially during evening and weekends hours when census participants would be home.
For more information about the 2020 census and working for the Census Bureau, visit: 2020census.gov.