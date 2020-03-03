A voter leaves a polling place Tuesday, March 3, at First Presbyterian Church in south Moorhead. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Election judges, from left; Sandy Brooks, Jeffrey McMaines and Katie Boespflug share a laugh with East Grand Forks resident William Pluth as Pluth registers to vote at the East Grand Forks Senior Citizens Center Tuesday. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Marilyn and Mark Holte enter and exit the voting booth at the East Grand Forks Senior Citizens Center during Tuesday's Minnesota primary. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, the Pequot Lakes presidential nomination primary voting site - the Cole Memorial Building - had a turnout of 21 voters. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Election judges Marilyn Kroupa, left, and Betty Wolff greeted Ward I voters at Tuesday's presidential primary with a smile as they asked them to sign in before receiving their ballots. (Vicki Gerdes / Tribune)
Voters come out for the presidential nomination primary election Tuesday, March 3, at the Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Residents across Minnesota were asked to get out and vote Tuesday, March 3 during the primary election. Voters within the city of Wadena were invited into the Maslowski Wellness Center for voting.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Jeff Fritz, of Perham, proudly wears an "I voted" sticker after casting his ballot in the 2020 presidential primaries. (RosaLin Alcoser/Focus)
The Lake Eunice Township Hall was open for primary day today. (J.J. Perry / Tribune)
Shelly Dahlquist, a member of the Moorhead City Council, chats with election worker Shirley Larson during Tuesday's Minnesota presidential primary. Dave Olson / The Forum
Technical glitches cropped up at many Moorhead polling sites taking part in Minnesota's presidential primary Tuesday, March 3. But election officials said the issue, which involved computer tablets, didn't impede voting at locations like Moorhead's First Presbyterian Church. Dave Olson / The Forum
Election judges Barb Sather and Mona Billmark (right) check in voters at the Alexandria Township polling location at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Tuesday. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)
Presidential nomination primary voters turned out slowly but surely Tuesday, March 3, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
