ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Ellsworth Village Board met briefly for its monthly meeting on Monday.
It was announced that the village had hired a public works person after conducting multiple interviews in early February. The Salary and Labor Committee wilted it down to five candidates, according to Public Works Director Greg Engeset.
“I think it was a pretty good selection,” Trustee Neil Gulbranson said.
“There was some good candidates,” Engeset added.
Mike Moldenhauer was selected and had his first day on the job on Monday.
Other Public Works updates include a new plow truck to be built March 18 with a late May/early June delivery, the water tower by the fairgrounds needs to be power washed cleaned of algae, another needs an interior inspection by the Department of Natural Resources this year.
Other items of business
The board approved regular operator licenses for Brody Eggen, Kirsten Fisher-Paananen, Isaac Nilssen and Shawn Eggen.
Agreed to a request for sponsorship of the Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival for 2020 at $1,000 toward the event’s insurance and agreed to donation of $200 donation to Ellsworth Senior Grad Nite Lock-In party. These amounts are consistent with previous years amounts.
The board approved the James A. and Vicki S. Langer Certified Survey Map, 740th Street, Town of Trimbelle that was presented at the Feb. 17 Plan Commission meeting.