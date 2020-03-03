It was announced that the village had hired a public works person after conducting multiple interviews in early February. The Salary and Labor Committee wilted it down to five candidates, according to Public Works Director Greg Engeset.

“I think it was a pretty good selection,” Trustee Neil Gulbranson said.

“There was some good candidates,” Engeset added.

Mike Moldenhauer was selected and had his first day on the job on Monday.

Other Public Works updates include a new plow truck to be built March 18 with a late May/early June delivery, the water tower by the fairgrounds needs to be power washed cleaned of algae, another needs an interior inspection by the Department of Natural Resources this year.

Other items of business