Early results indicated Biden led the field in Minnesota's first Democratic presidential primary contest in nearly three decades at nearly 36% with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders carrying 32%. The Associated Press at 8:45 p.m. called the race for Biden.

At a watch party in Minneapolis, Biden supporters cheered and hugged as the news came across the television at Elsie's. And several credited the state for holding a decisive place in the campaign as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar just hours earlier ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden. And Sanders, who rallied in the state a day earlier, appeared unable to capture it.

Minnesota, along with 13 other states and one territory, held partisan presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, and combined the contests are set to determine who will bank one-third of total delegates in the presidential nominating contests. As of 8:30 p.m., Biden had racked up wins in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia while Sanders notched victories in Colorado and Vermont.

In the wake of several last-minute decisions by Democratic candidates to drop out of the race, Minnesota voters said they had to change their decisions heading into the polls.

Bob Whitney, a musician and business owner who was celebrating his 76th birthday by going to the polls in New London Township, said he voted for Biden. But if Klobuchar hadn’t dropped out of the race, he said he would have had a hard time deciding.

“I was torn between the two,” Whitney said, but Klobuchar “simplified” the decision for him when she dropped out. “I think she did the right thing.”

The landscape shifted with just hours before Minnesota voters were set to start casting their ballots. Klobuchar on Monday announced that she would suspend her campaign. And she, along with former Democratic hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke endorsed Biden at a rally in Dallas.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Sanders stumped at an arena in St. Paul, inviting Klobuchar and Buttigieg's backers to cast their ballots for him and urging Minnesotans not to join the moderate coalition aiming to block his path to the nomination.

Ave Green, 56, said her choice between the Democratic candidates changed several times before she made her final decision at a St. Paul precinct on Tuesday. She declined to share who she ultimately picked, but said she hopes to see a new president "who has a sense of dignity, inclusion and kindness" come January 2021.

Within recent years, Green said she sees a spike in hatred and bigotry, which she views as "in essence, backed by the president, what he says and does." She said she worries for her three teenage children and the future of the country.

"I’m worried about the racism. I’m worried about the temperature — what you can say and do now, and it’s OK," Green said. "I’m worried about young adolescents and the younger generation with that, and how it’s coloring their life."

For other voters, the choice was clearer as they went to the polls.

Eric Clapp, of Wadena, said he supported Elizabeth Warren because he appreciated her detailed plans and work with underserved communities.

“(She knows) you’re not going to overthrow the whole system but that there are ways that the system can work better for everyone, and I think that’s a really important thing," Clapp said. "And she with the plans that she’s released and has and the way that she’s spoken in the debates, she has a finger on that pulse of kind of what levers to pull within the system to make it more equitable."

The Republican primary left voters with less uncertainty about who to pick as only one candidate appeared on the ballot. GOP voters said they were glad to help re-elect President Donald Trump. With 26.5% of precincts reporting, Trump appeared poised to win the contest.

While there were some technical issues reported at polling locations, the primaries appeared to go off without a major issue on Tuesday. Some election officials reported low-turnout for both contests, but voters said they welcomed the return of the presidential primary over partisan caucuses.

"I like the primary," Aaron Pearson, of Pequot Lakes, said outside his polling location. "I think that more people are able to participate in a primary and I really appreciate that because I think more people should be involved in the political process. I do miss the caucus craziness a little bit, and feeling like you can make your voice heard a little bit more in the caucus, but the caucus is still happening. "

