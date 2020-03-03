HASTINGS, Minn. — Hastings became the latest Minnesota city to approve upping the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21. The ordinance to raise the age was approved during the city council's meeting on March 2.

Hastings is the 67th community to raise the tobacco sales age, doing so less than an hour after Lakeville also raised the age to 21.

"The evidence is starting to show how disastrous this is for young people," council member Lori Braucks said. "I have plenty of friends who have talked about dealing with this with their kids and how painful it is. It really is predatory in how it's been advertised and targeted at kids."

Results from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey released in October showed a significant jump in the rate of teens vaping, with one in four Minnesota 11th graders reportedly using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days. That is a 54% increase from the 2016 survey.

Braucks said during a phone interview that the situation is so bad in the high schools that students are referring to bathrooms as vaping rooms.

"One of the teachers at Hastings High School said that one of the kids had said, 'Did you know there's toilets in the vaping room?' I thought that was pretty funny, but when that's the primary purpose of the bathroom is, it's like wow that's not good," Braucks said.

Alexis Bylander testified in front of the council in favor of the ordinance amendment. She was there on behalf of Clearway Minnesota, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing tobacco's harm.

"A local tobacco 21 ordinance in Hastings will provide much needed clarity for local retailers and local law enforcement," she said. "Currently, federal law sets the tobacco age at 21, but can only be enforced by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Passing a local policy will allow local officials to enforce the new age as well."

She used an anecdote of someone driving down the road at 100 mph and only federal law enforcement officials could pull them over and ticket them.

"Well we need state troopers and local police to be able to enforce our speeding limits too," Bylander said. "It's the same with the new tobacco age. We need all levels of government working on compliance and enforcement."

Resident Gail Conzemius testified about what she sees from young 18- and 19-year-olds on the college campus where she works and thanked the council for their diligence.

“Raising the sales age to 21 to purchase devices like these from tobacco retailers in our community will have a major impact on youth access,” Conzemius said. “It also sends a message to Big Tobacco that our community values health over tobacco industry profits.”

A high school student testified about how easy it is to get products from older students and about her concern for her peers becoming addicted to nicotine.

“I’m watching my peers becoming addicted to nicotine because vapes are so easy to get,” the student said. “Raising the sales age to 21 takes away the connection between the 18-year-old high school students who are buying and then selling them to younger kids. This ordinance is extremely important and is a step in the right direction to help keep my friends from becoming addicted to tobacco products and stay healthy.”

All members of the council unanimously voted to approve the ordinance.

"We spent a lot of time on it, and I'm proud of the work we did on educating ourselves and understanding what the issues are," Braucks said. "At the end you're always happy to see it pass with very little opposition because of how much time and effort went into making it good."