RED WING, Minn. — One of the 15 chapters that make up the Red Wing 2040 Plan is dedicated to the environment. The plan lays out numerous ways to focus on and improve the local environment, including conserving energy, protecting natural resources, expanding organic composting and much more.

The first goal listed for the environment is establishing a climate action plan.

On Feb. 24, the Red Wing City Council voted to approve the work order with Great Plains Institute to create a climate action work plan for the city.

Council member Evan Brown is an advocate for the local and national environment and is the council liaison to the Sustainability Commission. He told the Republican Eagle:

“We are seeing the impacts from climate change in our city from increased storm and flooding events. All over, the actions taken by cities will be critical for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to lessen these impacts. Our climate action plan is to identify the best areas to focus resources to reduce these emissions. It is an action plan, meant to promote action and results. As part of the 2040 comprehensive plan, the city conducted greenhouse gas inventory with the Great Plains Institute. This data will be the basis for establishing a baseline for action.”

The Great Plains Institute is a nonprofit that works with organizations, municipalities and individuals to create energy solutions to benefit both the environment and economy.

The project is expected to take six months and cost $14,967. The plan will be funded by the city’s solar saving fund, the Sustainability Commission’s budget and a seed grant from Clean Energy Resource Teams.

According to the city, the plan will include:

Analysis of the energy consumption and patterns of emissions in the Red Wing.

Inventory of the community’s greenhouse gas to understand the city’s emissions profile.

Aid to Red Wing in setting both long-term energy or climate goals and mid-term targets, as well as determining which actions to prioritize.

Development of specific climate actions and plan implementation strategies.

“Instead of tracking a big plan that typically costs $40,000 to $60,000 for a climate action work plan, this would cost $15,000," Melissa Baartman, the community and economic development coordinator for the city, told the Sustainability Commission in November. "They’re going to give us the action items to meet those goals that are in the environmental chapter of the Red Wing 2040 Plan.”