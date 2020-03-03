NEW RICHMOND — Officials and staff from the city of New Richmond and New Richmond School District joined Kelli Engen from St. Croix County Public Health and Natasha Cardinal from St. Croix County Emergency Management Monday afternoon, March 2, to discuss preparedness, planning, communication and collaboration in the face of the emerging health threat posed by coronavirus.

County officials confirmed that there are currently no cases of the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 in the county, and that they are vigilantly tracking the progress of the virus in the U.S. daily.

“The facts right now are COVID-19 is not widespread, especially in Wisconsin communities,” Engen said.

There are a variety of sources for information on the outbreak, and updates are coming multiple times a day. In response to the challenge of keeping current on coronavirus news, group members agreed to focus on several priorities: making sure all of the organizations are on the same page and saying the same thing, that everyone is sharing relevant information in an efficient and timely manner with each other and the public; the information should be fact and science based acquired from reliable sources foremost being the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin health department; and the importance of remaining calm needs to be conveyed.

Should the threat from the virus grow locally, it is important to know, based on the current understanding of infection, that most people will not require hospital-level care and that those resources need to remain available to those who will need more extensive care.

Cardinal reported that the county’s emergency operation and response plans are all up to date and that it does have in place a virtual Emergency Operations Center.

“We have a virtual EOC set up including partnerships with Public Health, the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and Administration, key people and shareholders that we’re sharing information back and forth with each other. In the event that it (the threat) got bigger, we can move from virtual to actual to help coordinate an Emergency Operation Center, ” Cardinal said.

Both the city and school district confirmed response plans are in place.

There was a general consensus that the county is in the best position to share information coming from the state, to generally coordinate the sharing of information with municipalities, and coordinate countywide action if required.

Action items

In addition to keeping each other informed on what information would be released when, group members agreed to take advantage of the 211 service operated by the United Way of the St. Croix Valley. The 24-hour 211 call center will be provided with a script with general preventive and precautionary measures and additional contact information for the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Residents will be encouraged to make 211 their first call.

The city of New Richmond planned to post a news release first thing Tuesday morning, March 3, informing residents of the stakeholders meeting on Monday and providing specific CDC links for Frequently Asked Questions ( coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq. ), the Business Community ( coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response ) and Travelers ( coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers ), a link to the Department of Public Instruction’s COVID-19 information ( dpi.wi.gov/sspw/2019-novel-coronavirus ) and a link to the government’s pandemic preparedness website ( ready.gov/pandemic ).

The city is also encouraging residents to sign up for its Rave Alert system - Alert New Richmond at: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/registration/registrationLanding.action?cdnExternalPath= .

In the event of a needed community response, the city will be utilizing its Alert New Richmond system as a way of communicating with the public.

The city plans to employ a variety of platforms in addition to Alert New Richmond to keep its citizenry informed including its website, social media and podcasts.

The County is also considering the option to set up a community forum at a later date to be decided.

A subcommittee was formed consisting of City Administrator Mike Darrow, Police Chief Craig Yehlik, School District Superintendent Patrick Olson and county representatives Cardinal and Engen. The subcommittee will continue to evaluate new information, contact additional stakeholders if appropriate and disseminate information to the wider group.

A copy of the city’s news release can be found at newrichmondwi.gov .

A copy of the county’s news release dated Feb. 28 can be found at sccwi.gov/February-28-2020-COVID-19-Press-Release-002 .



