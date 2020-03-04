Early results reported by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office indicated Biden led the field in Minnesota's first Democratic presidential primary contest in nearly three decades with nearly 39% of the vote. Meanwhile, Sanders carried nearly 30% with 99.1% of precincts reporting as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Associated Press at 8:45 p.m. called the race for Biden.

In Hastings, Biden was the favored candidate with 45.2% of the vote, followed by Sanders (23.1%), Elizabeth Warren (10.7%) and Michael Bloomberg (12.7%).

Dakota County as a whole followed a similar path as Biden garnered the most votes (43.9%), trailed by Sanders with 27.4%, Warren (13.2%) and Bloomberg (9.1%).

According to the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's unofficial results, Biden won the majority of statewide and congressional delegates in the state, with 12 statewide and 26 from the state's eight congressional districts, in total taking 38. Sanders took 9 statewide delegates and 18 congressional, totaling 27. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren took third place, with 15% of the vote and 10 total delegates. Other candidates did not meet the 15% threshold to win delegates.

At a watch party in Minneapolis, Biden supporters cheered and hugged as the news came across the television at Elsie's bar. Meanwhile across the river in St. Paul, attendees of a Sanders watch party at BlackStack Brewery booed as the news flashed across a projector.

Several in Biden's camp credited the state for holding a decisive place in the campaign as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., a day prior ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden. And Sanders, who rallied in the state a day earlier, appeared unable to capture it as he did in 2016.

"We won Minnesota because of Amy Klobuchar," Biden said in televised remarks from an event in Los Angeles.

And supporters and campaign advisers echoed that assertion Tuesday night as results from across the country came in. Corey Day, senior adviser for Biden's campaign in Minnesota, said the last-minute endorsement paved the way for Biden to win the state.

"Getting Mayor Pete (Buttigieg) and obviously, especially, Sen. Klobuchar's support, that just lifted us," Day said. "It was a very big deal."

Justin Buoen, campaign manager for Klobuchar, said the senator had decided to end her bid after it became clear she wouldn't have a path to the nomination. And Buoen said Klobuchar would continue stumping for Biden around the country. The vice president on Tuesday night called Klobuchar at her home to thank her for her support.

Meanwhile, Sanders at his evening Super Tuesday speech in Vermont remained confident that he will clinch the Democratic nomination and carry through a victory in November's general election. As he did during his St. Paul rally on Monday night, the progressive drew sharp contrasts between him and his more moderate opponent Biden.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics,” Sanders said. “What we need is a new politics that brings working-class people into our political movement, which brings young people into our political movement and which in November will create the highest voter turnout in American political history.”

Minnesota, along with 13 other states and one territory, held partisan presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, and combined, the contests are set to determine who will bank one-third of total delegates in the presidential nominating contests. As of 10 p.m., Biden had racked up wins in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia while Sanders notched victories in California, Colorado and Vermont.

In the wake of several last-minute decisions by Democratic candidates to drop out of the race, Minnesota voters said they had to change their decisions heading into the polls.

The landscape shifted with just hours before Minnesota voters were set to start casting their ballots. Klobuchar on Monday announced that she would suspend her campaign. And she, along with former Democratic hopefuls Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke endorsed Biden at a rally in Dallas.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Sanders stumped at an arena in St. Paul, inviting Klobuchar and Buttigieg's backers to cast their ballots for him and urging Minnesotans not to join the moderate coalition aiming to block his path to the nomination.

The Republican primary left voters with less uncertainty about who to pick as only one candidate appeared on the ballot. GOP voters said they were glad to help re-elect President Donald Trump. With 66.64% of precincts reporting, Trump appeared poised to win the contest.

While there were some technical issues reported at polling locations, the primaries appeared to go off without a major issue on Tuesday. Some election officials reported low-turnout for both contests, but voters said they welcomed the return of the presidential primary over partisan caucuses.

RiverTown reporters Jake Pfeifer and Mitch Abraham contributed to this story.