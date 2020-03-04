ST. PAUL — Two passengers who were exposed to a person with coronavirus while traveling in Europe have been instructed to self-quarantine upon their return to Minnesota, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday, March 4.

Health officials in a news release said the passengers came through the Centers for Disease Control's Minneapolis-St. Paul quarantine station Tuesday, March 3, after they'd been in close contact with a person confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus. Medical experts examined the passengers on the plane and determined they didn't have symptoms of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by the virus.

And from there, the two were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of the virus. Department officials said the passengers exposed to the virus will be further tested if they develop symptoms. Other passengers on their flight would then be notified by health officials if additional tests for the virus came back positive.

Department of Health officials on Tuesday said it had kits on-hand to test 800 patients for the virus and are no longer dependent on the CDC for diagnosis of probable cases. Before this week, all testing had to be sent to CDC headquarters in Atlanta, which could only conduct 400 tests a day for the entire U.S. and faced a backlog.

So far, the department has run tests on four suspected cases in Minnesota. All four came back negative for the virus.

State health officials, Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers have held several public updates on the coronavirus and the state's plans to respond and attempt to contain the virus in recent weeks. And legislators on Wednesday were set to consider proposals from the Senate and the House of Representatives to fund emergency response efforts.

Health officials recommended that Minnesotans frequently and thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or tissue rather than a hand, stay home when they feel sick and seek additional information from the state department of health and the CDC about the virus.