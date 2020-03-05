ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Senate on Thursday, March 5, unanimously approved $30 million in funding for the state's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account ahead of what is expected to be a flood-prone spring in much of Minnesota.

The fund is currently running at a $3 million deficiency and before any natural disasters could strike the state, lawmakers said they hoped to provide the funds needed to respond to damage. The fund has been used 40 times since 2014 and worse-than-anticipated flooding in 2019 depleted it.

“We all hope that no natural disasters come up," the bill's author Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said, "but if they do, we want to be prepared."

The bill moves now to the Minnesota House of Representatives to be considered there. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said the measure is a top priority and expects it will pass in that chamber next week. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said the bill was one of three that legislative leaders are hoping to fast track this year. Additional funding for the Rural Finance Authority and coronavirus response also fall into that category, he said.

The National Weather Service last month said the state is under an elevated risk of significant flooding this spring.