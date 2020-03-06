The St. Croix County Deer Advisory Council will meet to discuss preliminary antlerless quota recommendations, permit levels and season structure options for the 2020 deer hunting season. The meeting will take place at the DNR Service Center, 890 Spruce St., on March 31st starting at 7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide written or verbal feedback. CDACs are part of an effort to provide more public input on deer management issues and give stakeholders a greater responsibility in managing local deer numbers.

Along with taking public feedback, the council will also review and discuss the previous year’s hunting season results and long-term harvest trends in order to inform the development of recommendations. Local Department of Natural Resources staff will be on hand to present information and answer any questions.

The council will continue to work toward its population objective recommendation of maintaining the local deer population in St. Croix County. Population objectives set in 2017 continue to guide deer management decisions for a three-year period.

Antlerless harvest quotas, permit levels and season structure options will help achieve population objectives and will help determine the number of antlerless harvest authorizations available in St. Croix County during the 2020 deer hunting season. Antlerless harvest quotas are reviewed and set each year.

After preliminary quota recommendations have been proposed, the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback during an online public comment period April 16-28 on the CDAC web page or via email to DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov. After reviewing public feedback, the final CDAC meeting will be held on May 5th to make final recommendations to the Natural Resources Board.

To review CDAC meeting minutes or for more information regarding CDACs and deer herd management in Wisconsin, search keyword “CDAC” or contact DNRCDACWebMail@Wisconsin.gov.