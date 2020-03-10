Legislation that would give full-time first responders compensation for post traumatic stress disorder diagnosis is gaining momentum in the Senate and Assembly, but coauthor state Sen. Patty Schachtner said she hopes it won’t stop there.

Senate Bill 511 and companion Assembly Bill 569, both backed with bipartisan support, are good places to start, according to the Somerset Democrat; however, they leave a large demographic out of the mix.

“Right now, practically, it covers full-time law enforcement and firefighters, not volunteer emergency medical services and firefighters," she said. "Around here, most of our EMS agencies and fire agencies are part-time paid volunteers. So just because a person is a part-time paid volunteer does not mean that the trauma they experience is any less real."

Approximately 92% of Wisconsin’s fire departments are all or mostly volunteer-run, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Locally that includes Ellsworth, Hudson, New Richmond and River Falls.

The 2017-2018 Wisconsin EMS Workplace Survey recorded 50% of EMS workers are volunteers or part-time staff.

Serving as St. Croix County’s chief medical examiner with a background full of EMT and health care experiences, Schachtner said she knows what first responders go through no matter their pay grade.

“In our rural communities we need these folks to maintain their mental health,” she said.

Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque from DePere, author of the Senate bill, weighed in on the bill's limitations and what he hopes to see in the future for part-time volunteers.

"The scope of the bill is what was basically endorsed by Worker's Compensation Advisory Council and both the Labor and Management Caucuses that are part of that process," Jacque said. "I introduced legislation last session that went broader and did include additional categories including part-time volunteers first responders. Certainly my intent is to introduce additional follow-up legislation after the bill is passed, but this is seen as the first step and certainly we had a lot of education that had to take place for my colleagues in the legislation process."

District 93 Rep. Warren Petryk, serving Pierce County, is a co-author for Assembly Bill 569 that was referred to the committee on Rules on Jan. 28.

Senate Bill 511 was concurred in as amended Feb. 21.

This issue has been a long time coming in Wisconsin, Schachtner said, and first responders' mental health became a major concern following 911.

Jacque said he is confident the bill will pass soon.

Similar legislation in Minnesota went into effect Jan. 1, 2019.

"Certainly I'm hoping to build off of this," Jacque added. "There are going to be additional steps hopefully taken in the future once we show how this has worked as it has worked in other states as well."