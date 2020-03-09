Once a year each of the townships in Goodhue County hold elections to choose leaders for the next 52 weeks. Eighteen of the 21 townships hold the election Tuesday, March 10.

While campaigns are run and polls are opened each year, it is very rare to find a contested race; the vast majority of candidates are running against no one but the write-in option. There are only three races with two people vying for the position.

Though townships and local elections are usually not as tight or combative as most state-wide or national elections, they are very important for residents who care about their community.

“‘Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts, absolutely.’ Don't ask me who said that," Cheryle Peters, the current clerk of Stanton Township said. "A broad base in leadership is very important; we must be accountable to each other.”

Belle Creek

Clerk: Steve McNamara

Supervisor: Chad Ryan and Heather Arndt

Polls: 4-8 p.m.

Belvidere

Clerk: Patricia Stemmann

Supervisor: Brandon Schafer

Polls: 3-8 p.m.

Cannon Falls

Clerk: This is an appointed position in Cannon Falls Township.

Supervisor: Ray Otto

Polls: 4-8 p.m.

Featherstone

Clerk: Chuck Schwartau

Supervisor: Carl Bang

Polls: 4-8 p.m.

Florence

Clerk: Susan Eisenmenger

Supervisor: Janet Bruce, Joe Ellingson

Polls: 4-8 p.m.

Goodhue

Clerk: Brenda Hinsch

Supervisor: George Raasch

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Hay Creek

Clerk: Marilyn Schilling

Supervisor: Susan Cushing

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Leon

Clerk: Sandy Hanson

Supervisor: No one

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Minneola

Clerk: Sarah Pettit

Supervisor: William Budensidk

Polls: The polls will open after the annual meeting, which begins at 2 p.m., and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Pine Island

Clerk: David Arndt

Supervisor: Richard Miller

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Roscoe

Clerk: Susan Ecker

Supervisor: Bryan Hoven

Polls: The polls will open after the annual meeting, which begins at 3 p.m., and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Stanton

Clerk: Cheryle Peters

Two year supervisor: Hannah Regenscheid and Karen Slininger

Three year supervisor: Bob Benson

Polls: 2-8 p.m.

Vasa

Clerk: James Hedeen

Supervisor: Mike Carlson

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Wacouta

Clerk: Laan Dommer

Supervisor: John Plehal

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Wanamingo

Clerk: Tamra Berg

Supervisor: John Hegseth

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Warsaw

Clerk: Darla Frandrup

Supervisor: Larry Madsen

Polls: 3-8 p.m.

Welch

Clerk: Ken Slingsby

Supervisor: Dan Bower

Polls: 5-8 p.m.

Zumbrota

Clerk: Laurie Hoernemann

Supervisor: Roger Ballstadt

Polls: 5-8 p.m.