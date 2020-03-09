Once a year each of the townships in Goodhue County hold elections to choose leaders for the next 52 weeks. Eighteen of the 21 townships hold the election Tuesday, March 10.
While campaigns are run and polls are opened each year, it is very rare to find a contested race; the vast majority of candidates are running against no one but the write-in option. There are only three races with two people vying for the position.
Though townships and local elections are usually not as tight or combative as most state-wide or national elections, they are very important for residents who care about their community.
“‘Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts, absolutely.’ Don't ask me who said that," Cheryle Peters, the current clerk of Stanton Township said. "A broad base in leadership is very important; we must be accountable to each other.”
Belle Creek
Clerk: Steve McNamara
Supervisor: Chad Ryan and Heather Arndt
Polls: 4-8 p.m.
Belvidere
Clerk: Patricia Stemmann
Supervisor: Brandon Schafer
Polls: 3-8 p.m.
Cannon Falls
Clerk: This is an appointed position in Cannon Falls Township.
Supervisor: Ray Otto
Polls: 4-8 p.m.
Featherstone
Clerk: Chuck Schwartau
Supervisor: Carl Bang
Polls: 4-8 p.m.
Florence
Clerk: Susan Eisenmenger
Supervisor: Janet Bruce, Joe Ellingson
Polls: 4-8 p.m.
Goodhue
Clerk: Brenda Hinsch
Supervisor: George Raasch
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Hay Creek
Clerk: Marilyn Schilling
Supervisor: Susan Cushing
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Leon
Clerk: Sandy Hanson
Supervisor: No one
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Minneola
Clerk: Sarah Pettit
Supervisor: William Budensidk
Polls: The polls will open after the annual meeting, which begins at 2 p.m., and will remain open until 8 p.m.
Pine Island
Clerk: David Arndt
Supervisor: Richard Miller
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Roscoe
Clerk: Susan Ecker
Supervisor: Bryan Hoven
Polls: The polls will open after the annual meeting, which begins at 3 p.m., and will remain open until 8 p.m.
Stanton
Clerk: Cheryle Peters
Two year supervisor: Hannah Regenscheid and Karen Slininger
Three year supervisor: Bob Benson
Polls: 2-8 p.m.
Vasa
Clerk: James Hedeen
Supervisor: Mike Carlson
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Wacouta
Clerk: Laan Dommer
Supervisor: John Plehal
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Wanamingo
Clerk: Tamra Berg
Supervisor: John Hegseth
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Warsaw
Clerk: Darla Frandrup
Supervisor: Larry Madsen
Polls: 3-8 p.m.
Welch
Clerk: Ken Slingsby
Supervisor: Dan Bower
Polls: 5-8 p.m.
Zumbrota
Clerk: Laurie Hoernemann
Supervisor: Roger Ballstadt
Polls: 5-8 p.m.