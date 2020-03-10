The program was paused several years ago due to legal challenges. However, it was found to be legal and now city staff are working to recreate the program.

Michelle Leise, the city’s community engagement specialist, told the City Council on Monday, Feb. 10:

“The main reason for this program to begin with is just so everyone in Red Wing has a healthy house to live in; a healthy place, a healthy apartment, a healthy duplex; that’s the main purpose, that is the purpose for this program. It’s not to make money, it’s not to impose and make something harder for our property owners.”

Community Development Director Dan Rogness told the Republican Eagle that the final licensing program has yet to be voted on by the City Council but the city has created a draft of the program.

“If you have a rental unit, you’re going to have an inspection once every three years,” Rogness. said. He likened the program to a regular renewal of car tabs.

The current plan is to divide the city into three zones. One zone will be inspected each year.

Owners of rental units will be charged an annual license fee for their property. The price of these fees has not been set by the City Council. The current working proposal breaks out the cost based on the number of units in a building:

One unit: $125 per year

Two Units: $150 per year

Three units: $175 per year

25 units: $1,350 per year

100 units: $2,600 per year

The goal is that the program will be self-sustaining, requiring no additional funding from the city. However, Council member Evan Brown and a few other members voiced concern over high fees.

Previously, the city only inspected a fraction of units in multi-apartment buildings. Now, each rental unit will be inspected.

“We have decided that if this program is going to make sense in terms of health safety, checking things out and that, why would you not do all of them?” Rogness said.

If a unit does not pass inspection requirements, the owner will have to schedule a follow-up appointment to show that any problems were fixed. The first follow-up visit will be free . Subsequent visits will come with an additional fee.

The fee amount and the maximum amount of time that landlords have to be in compliance with city standards have yet to be determined.

Red Wing has about 2,000 rental units. Each unit will be inspected with three exceptions:

A unit that is being rented by a relative of the owner.

Newly constructed units. When a building is completed it will have 36 months without a required inspection.

Nursing homes, assisted livings, group homes and similar organizations will not be inspected by the city.

Rogness explained that staff does not believe that the city needs to inspect places such as nursing homes because the state regularly inspects them:

“They usually have stringent licensing requirements regardless. And so they have other rules and inspections and regulations to follow that we believe are probably more stringent than ours.”

The inspection checklist draft includes a variety of categories including a weather-tight roof, a fully operational furnace, no leaking pipes, fully covered wiring, no rodent infestations and more.

“I consider these to be minimum health and safety requirements,” Rogness said. “If you were to read through this I would hope you would go, ‘Well yeah, those all make common sense. Like, the toilet needs to work.’”

Originally city staff hoped that the licensing program would begin July 1, 2020. However, it is possible that it may be closer to the end of the year.

While staff and the City Council work to finalize this plan, staff members are working to ensure that residents know what is happening. Leise explained. “We know that it’s extremely important that we communicate often and we communicate well with all the people who own properties and the people who rent them.”