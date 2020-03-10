NEW RICHMOND - Remember the two guys suspiciously driving around your neighborhood snapping photos of your siding, windows and garages back in October 2018? Brace yourself for more strangers methodically working their way through your neighborhood asking about your kitchen remodel or the new bathroom.

Last time, it was the Wisconsin Historical Society conducting a survey to identify buildings of significance potentially eligible to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

This time, it will be teams of assessors from Accurate Appraisal LLC conducting a full revaluation of all taxable property in the city.

At the council meeting Monday night, Assistant City Administrator and Finance Director Rae Ann Ailts walked members through the process for the full revaluation scheduled to begin April 20.

“Why it’s being conducted at this point is because we’re below where our assessed value needs to be from the state’s perspective,” Ailts said.

Municipalities periodically undertake revaluations for any number of reasons. In New Richmond’s case, it is because the assessment level is not in compliance with Wisconsin law, which requires all real taxable property to be within 10% of the state’s equalized value for the same property.

The city last conducted a full revaluation in 2009. Since that time, the market has changed and assessed values are no longer reflective of the market. The 2019 assessment ratio for the city was 76%.

Inequities in values mean some owners are paying more than their fair share of property taxes while others are paying less. The purpose of a revaluation is to distribute the tax burden fairly and equitably among the taxable properties in the city while bringing assessed values in line with market rates as required by state law.

“The state is indicating to us that we need to be closer to 100%. Some properties, depending on when they were purchased, will be closer to where that fair market value is. There are going to be properties that haven’t gone through any type of change within that 11 year period, which are going to be closer to that 76%,” Ailts said.

Residents can elect to schedule a physical walk-through with one of the roving assessors. A walk-through allows owners to see how their property is valued specifically. It also allows them to ask questions as well as answer the assessor’s questions to make sure information is accurate.

For properties not inspected physically, assessors will have to rely on exterior evaluations and a review of the property’s permit and improvement history.

The city mailed letters ( FAQ_-_Revaluation_City_of_New_Richmond ) to all property owners in February alerting them. The city provided the following timeline for the revaluation process.

1. Notification -- Postcards to schedule an interior walk-through will be mailed to all property owners. March-June 2020. Walk-throughs are elective, not mandatory.

2. Data Collection -- Scheduled walk-throughs will be conducted April 20 through June 30, 2020.

3. Notification -- All properties will receive a new value notice. Notices will be mailed between July 9-14, 2020. Questions regarding the new valuation can be addressed directly to Accurate Appraisal.

4. Open Book -- Open book will be July 29-July 31, 2020, in the New Richmond Civic Center in. Online scheduling will be available for appointments. If property owners are unable to attend, they can discuss their assessment by contacting Accurate Appraisal.

5. Board of Review -- Approval of values by the Board of Review will be held on Sept. 10, 2020.

Additional information will be posted to the City’s website at: newrichmondwi.gov and on its Facebook page at: facebook.com/CityofNewRichmond .