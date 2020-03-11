NEW RICHMOND — As the number of confirmed cases of the respiratory disease COVID-19 grows in Wisconsin and Minnesota, the city implemented an 8-step plan to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

City Administrator Mike Darrow announced Wednesday, March 11, the list of measures city staff will be expected to follow, including twice-daily cleaning of public spaces, limiting travel for city employees and a ban on handshakes.

"As a community, our focus is on the overall health, safety and general welfare of all community members and visitors," Darrow wrote in a letter.

The policy was presented to City Council and the administrative leadership team. The measures take effect immediately and will stay in effect until further notice. Find the full text of the policy below.

The announcement came a day after news broke of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pierce County. The unnamed patient attended school events in Prescott and Osceola over the weekend, prompting Osceola schools to close March 10 for cleaning. The individual and their family are cooperating with home isolation, health officials said.

The school event in Osceola, Destination Imagination, was attended by students from 13 area schools, including Hudson, New Richmond, St. Croix Central, Somerset, Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Cadott, Glenwood, Mondovi, Shell Lake and Unity.

Read the city of New Richmond's coronavirus policy effective March 11, 2020:

1. Monitoring. The City will work in partnership with local law enforcement and medical advisors. We encourage everyone to follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for the most reliable information.

2. Facility Cleaning. I have asked members of our leadership team to assist our limited maintenance and cleaning staff in daily cleaning off all public spaces within the City. This includes all buildings regardless of departments. This should be completed in the morning and evening. This will be a team effort.

3. No Handshake Policy. The City is also implementing a temporary “No Handshake” policy to further limit the spread of germs.

4. Employee Health. We are asking staff to wash hands often, cover coughs, and practice healthy workspace habits. Any employee that is not feeling well should stay home. We realize that “not feeling well” is a broad term and so we ask that common sense prevail. In the event of a fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher), an employee must stay home until they have been fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicines. Any employee that needs to spend time at home must check in with their supervisor. The City may require medical confirmation, per our employee handbook, for employees who are out sick.

5. Travel Restrictions. We are eliminating travel to national events until further notice. Regional events/conferences will be allowed.

6. Community Events. We will continue to support community events and will follow guidelines from the CDC and WHO as it relates to safety of the general population. We will begin to highlight events utilizing social media, including live streams, Facebook live, podcasts, etcetera.

7. Contingency Plans. City Staff is working towards development of contingency plans for our Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works and Electric teams and Building Inspection in the event that staff is at very low levels.

8. Community Response. In the event of school closures or mandated State or County closures, I have developed the following CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) who will assist in communications, response, emergency services, etcetera. Members of this team include the following: City Administrator, Mayor Fred Horne, Chief of Police, Fire Chief, City Clerk, Planning Director, Community Development Director, Public Works Director, Human Resource Manager, Assistant Library Director, Assistant City Administrator and Airport Manager. We will be working with the School District of New Richmond, Westfields Hospital & Clinic, WITC-New Richmond, St. Mary School and our business community as needed. If you are interested in participating in the CERT, please let me know.

