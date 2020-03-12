GILMAN -- The Town of Gilman took action on the debated Western Mustang Solar Array conditional use permit application at Wednesday’s meeting.

The board voted to send the recommendations to Pierce County for approval. Final touches and minor amendments were made to the original recommendation document brought to the township Planning Commission meeting two days prior. Additional documents from both Ranger Power and a resident will be attached to the information sent to the county. The extra documents include objections to the town’s recommendations.

The original recommendation was posted on the Town of Gilman website prior to Monday’s Planning Commission meeting. A hearing was held to further discuss Gilman residents' concerns..

“We removed the language we initially had about discussing at the town level here, giving some of the revenue that we would be receiving as a township to the school to fund some of the programming that they are coming up short on,” Planning Commission Chair Tom Manley said during his report to the board.

Manley explained that talks with the town association lawyers indicated that removing that language was probably a good idea.

“They thought it would be a conflict with the public purpose doctrine,” Manley said.

They struck that language from the recommendations.

“Other than that they are mostly unchanged,” he added.

Supervisor Mike Traynor made a motion, seconded by Supervisor Bill Emerson, in favor by both. Town Chair Phil Verges recused himself due to a “conflict of interest” on the agenda item.

Objections to the recommendations were made by both Ranger Power and a resident, but those objections are in the hands of the county now.

Now Pierce County will schedule a hearing .

For more information on upcoming meetings and on the project and updated documents, visit the Town of Gilman tab on the Pierce County website.

Read the recommended conditions below.