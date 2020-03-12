Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, March 12, declared a public health emergency in response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, directing the state health department to use all available resources to contain the outbreak.

“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” Evers in a news release. “It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our healthcare partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”

His executive order opens the Wisconsin Department of Health Services "to purchase, store, or distribute appropriate medications, regardless of insurance or other health coverage, as needed to respond to the emergency," as well as authorizes state funds to go to local health departments for costs associated with quarantines.

Read the full text of the order here (link is external).

Five new cases of the respiratory disease were confirmed this week in the Badger State, including one in Pierce County.

Health officials recommend the following steps to avoid getting sick:

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Avoiding touching your face.

Staying home when sick.

“This can be a frightening time, but our state has incredible health professionals who are working to contain the spread,” Evers said. “We cannot do this alone, we need all hands on deck to protect the public from COVID-19.”

Sen. Schachtner responds

Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, issued a followup statement to the governor's declaration Thursday. The cancer survivor announced she will cancel all upcoming listening sessions and avoid large public gatherings for the foreseeable future.

"As a healthcare professional and the wife of a recent cancer survivor, I am working to limit my exposure to keep my family and constituents safe," Schachtner wrote in a statement.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

