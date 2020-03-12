On the same day Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the state Elections Commission took two actions Thursday, March 12, ahead of spring elections.

The actions taken at a special meeting are:

The Commission directed municipal clerks to mail absentee ballots directly to residents in nursing homes and care facilities instead of dispatching teams of special voting deputies to those places where vulnerable populations live. Normally, teams of special voting deputies and political party observers conduct voting in common areas and potentially in residents’ rooms to assist with absentee voting.

Give municipal clerks flexibility to relocate polling places currently slated to be in nursing homes and other facilities where public health is a concern. Under state law, municipalities must establish locations for polling places at least 30 days before an election, which has already passed for April 7. The Commission’s action will allow clerks to find alternate polling place locations as needed. The Commission will also help clerks publicize new polling place locations so voters can find them.

“We understand the concern of protecting our most vulnerable voters is paramount,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “The Commission is taking this action in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and its pending directive to limit public visits to nursing homes and care facilities.”

Training webinars for clerks are scheduled for Monday, March 16. A special election is May 12 in Congressional District 7.

Spring elections and the presidential preference primary are April 7 in Wisconsin.

More information about COVID-19 guidance to clerks is posted on the Commission’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/clerks/recent-communications.

