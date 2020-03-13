WELCH — The Prairie Island Tribal Council released the following statement concerning the coronavirus, according to Rayanna Lennes, communications manager for the Prairie Island Indian Community.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our Tribal members, team members, and guests is our highest priority as we monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, and make decisions that impact our Tribe and our business.

“We have a response team that is continually assessing the latest information and managing our response. That team, which includes representatives from both the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, is approaching the situation from a variety of perspectives, including emergency operations, health care, facilities management, human resources, and communications."

The statement continued: “Prevention is always our best defense. Our existing policies and the guidance we are following, are geared toward preventing the spread of any infectious illness, whether that is the seasonal flu or something like the coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Friday night's Foreigner concert at Treasure Island Resort & Casino was postponed. Ticket holders will be contacted directly when a new date is scheduled.

